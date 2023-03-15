Rhinos boss Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Second-rower James McDonnell made his Rhinos debut in the 25-24 win at St Helens two weeks ago and backed up in last Friday’s victory over Wakefield Trinity.

He was Leeds’ top tackler in that game, with 38 and Smith insisted the 23-year-old top-flight rookie “has done a tremendous job for us in the couple of games he has played”.

Though he featured for England Knights in 2021, McDonnell made only six first team appearances for his previous club Wigan Warriors - half of those last year - and spent most of 2022 on loan at then-Championship side Leigh Centurions.

James McDonnell has impressed Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Last week was the first time he has played back-to-back Super League games and he has played 80 minutes two weeks in a row, which is a big step forward for him,” Smith added of McDonnell, who featured for Ireland in last autumn’s World Cup.

“He came looking for an opportunity to be a weekly top-17 player and he has made a good fist of his opportunities to date.

“He has done a good job fitting in with the right-edge. Nene [Macdonald] and Derrell [Olpherts] are both very hungry to carry the ball a lot in yardage.

Rhinos' Morgan Gannon is set to miss a third successive game, after suffering concussion last month. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“James has allowed them to do that and has picked up a lot of the defensive workload on that edge, as well as supporting the middle unit. I think it’s a good mix for us on that edge at this point in time.”

McDonnell could get another opportunity when Rhinos visit Castleford Tigers on Thursday.

James Bentley made his return from knee damage last week, but Leeds remain without another second-rower Morgan Gannon (concussion) and Rhyse Martin could switch from the pack to centre in place of foot injury victim Ash Handley.

Castleford will go into Betfred Super League round five still looking for their first win, but Smith insisted he isn’t reading anything into their previous results.

“They are a very experienced team and they’ve got a lot of players I’ve watched for a lot of years who have been very, very good players,” he warned.

