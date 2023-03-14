Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s derby at Castleford Tigers, coach Rohan Smith said the lateral ankle ligament injury suffered by centre/winger Ash Handley in last week’s defeat of Wakefield Trinity is “not great, but not the worst it could have been”.

And the coach confirmed full-back Luke Hooley, who joined Rhinos in pre-season from Batley Bulldogs, is ready to begin his comeback from ankle damage sustained in training before Christmas.

“It’s a four-to-six-week type injury,” Smith said of Handley, who was the top metre-maker in Betfred Super League last year.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“Ash has been playing well and been a real quality leader and a real part of how we endeavoured to play our footy at the back end of last year.

“While it hasn’t all been smooth to start this year, he has been a key part of our team for sure.”

Handley’s injury occurred in the game which saw centre Harry Newman feature for the first time since last August.

Newman came off the bench in the second-half, but will be more heavily involved on Thursday as he builds up his match fitness.

Ash Handley, second player from left, celebrates his try in Rhinos' win at St Helens. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“He is there and ready to go so he will play a bigger role this week for sure,” Smith stated.

“He pulled up fine, as he should after a 25-minute hit out.

“We’ll be gradually building up his time on the field. There’s a lot of work he can get done not in the game, but there’s nothing quite the same as game day exertion.

“He is a unique character and a unique athlete so building that up gradually will be a priority for us in the next little bit.”

Luke Hooley could return from injury this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Smith was encouraged by Newman’s contribution last week, which included a try with his first touch.

He added: “He knows how to play, his kick-chase and off the ball stuff was probably the highlight of his time on the field.

“He had a lot of energy chasing kicks and made a difference, scoring one try and making some good tackles on our kick-chase.

“People were looking for the big plays from Harry, but the actual effort plays were there, which was pleasing.”

Prop Justin Sangare is set to return against Tigers after being given time off following the birth of his daughter last week.

Hooker Kruise Leeming missed the clash with Wakefield because of a foot injury, but is also back in Rhinos’ 21-man squad.

“It seems his foot has settled quite well,” Smith said. “We’ll see how everything is after [Tuesday’s] session.”

Meanwhile, this weekend will be a big one for Hooley, who made a guest appearance for Leeds against New Zealand last October.

Hooley and prop Mikolaj Oledzki, who could return from shoulder surgery at the end of this month, are the only members of Rhinos’ full-time squad yet to play in pre-season or this term.

Smith revealed: “Luke will be playing in the reserves’ game on Saturday at Castleford. He started the pre-season in promising fashion and had an unfortunate training injury.

“He has had three months of rebab’ and returning to play so he is excited and we are excited to have him back playing.”

But the coach stressed Hooley, who helped Bulldogs to last year’s Championship Grand Final, won’t be ready for an immediate first team call up.

He added: “It will take him a little while to fully find his feet and get his game fitness back, but one step at a time this weekend.

“In Luke’s case it will be a few weeks before he’s going to contest, but in most other positions we have some competition and in some cases maybe not a lot of competition on a week-to-week basis, but we have a lot of depth. It is a matter of who is going to play well each week and people taking their opportunity.”

Second-rower Morgan Gannon has not played since suffering concussion in Rhinos’ round two loss to Hull FC.

