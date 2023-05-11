Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

'Have to be on our guard': Leeds Rhinos pose big threat says Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors are preparing to face “the best” of Leeds Rhinos at DW Stadium on Friday.

By Peter Smith
Published 11th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Second-placed Wigan are six points ahead of Rhinos, who sit eighth on the Super League table and the visitors will go into the game on the back of successive defeats.

But Rhinos have won three of their last four games at Wigan, including a play-off semi-final last September and Warriors coach Matt Peet warned: “We have to be on our guard.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “They have got a very exciting team. When they execute the way they are capable - with the athletes they’ve got and the commitment they’ve got to the way they want to play - they challenge you in different ways.

James Bentley celebrates after scoring for Rhinos in last season's semi-final win at Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.James Bentley celebrates after scoring for Rhinos in last season's semi-final win at Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
James Bentley celebrates after scoring for Rhinos in last season's semi-final win at Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Read More
Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates ahead of Wigan Warriors clas...

“We have to prepare for the best of Leeds. They have some outstanding players and they are going to come here very determined.”

Adding some extra spice, the sides will face each other again eight days after the league encounter when Wigan visit Headingley for a Challenge Cup sixth round tie.

Peet admitted that is at the back of his mind, but vowed: “We won’t try and look beyond this week. It is an important two points for the club.

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are at home and we take a lot of pride from the way we play in front of our supporters. There’ll be no looking beyond this week and it hasn’t been mentioned in any team meetings.

“It is tricky, but it’s tricky for both sides. It’s two good teams, two big clubs and the best of them against the best of us will be fantastic.”

Related topics:RhinosWigan WarriorsWiganSuper LeagueLeedsHeadingley