Second-placed Wigan are six points ahead of Rhinos, who sit eighth on the Super League table and the visitors will go into the game on the back of successive defeats.

But Rhinos have won three of their last four games at Wigan, including a play-off semi-final last September and Warriors coach Matt Peet warned: “We have to be on our guard.”

He said: “They have got a very exciting team. When they execute the way they are capable - with the athletes they’ve got and the commitment they’ve got to the way they want to play - they challenge you in different ways.

James Bentley celebrates after scoring for Rhinos in last season's semi-final win at Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“We have to prepare for the best of Leeds. They have some outstanding players and they are going to come here very determined.”

Adding some extra spice, the sides will face each other again eight days after the league encounter when Wigan visit Headingley for a Challenge Cup sixth round tie.

Peet admitted that is at the back of his mind, but vowed: “We won’t try and look beyond this week. It is an important two points for the club.

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“We are at home and we take a lot of pride from the way we play in front of our supporters. There’ll be no looking beyond this week and it hasn’t been mentioned in any team meetings.