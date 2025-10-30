'Great news' for Leeds Rhinos as co-captain signs new long-term contract

Co-captain Ash Handley has become the latest Leeds Rhinos player to sign a new long-term contract.

Handley had another year remaining on his previous terms, but the latest deal will keep him at Rhinos until the end of 2029. He is already Leeds’ longest-serving player, having made his debut in 2014.

The 29-year-old joined Rhinos’ youth system from the local Oulton Raiders club and had a testimonial in 2025, when he was appointed co-skipper alongside Cameron Smith. He converted to centre this year, having played most of his career as a winger and has made 238 appearances for his home city side, scoring 134 tries and two goals.

The England international, who missed just four games this year despite carrying a groin injury for most of the campaign, said he is “proud” to have re-signed with Leeds. “I feel like this was the right decision for me and my family at this time,” he reflected.

“There is still a lot I want to achieve here. I thought we took some great strides forward this season, but we need to go to the next level in 2026. We have got a talented group of players and a great coaching staff and I am already looking forward to the start of pre-season.”

Handley was a Challenge Cup winner in 2020 - scoring two tries in the Wembley decider against Salford Red Devils - and featured in the Grand Final loss to St Helens two years later. Along with young winger Riley Lumb, he is now Leeds’ longest-contracted player.

“I am pleased to commit my long term future to the club,” he continued. “I think we have got an exciting crop of young players coming through, too and I want to be part of that progress over the next four years.”

Coach Brad Arthur paid tribute to Handley, particularly for his efforts in tough circumstances this year. He said: “What most people are not aware of is Ash played through a fair amount of pain last season from a groin injury. He managed [the injury] with our medical team to get him through the season because it meant so much for him to get the team back into the play-offs and challenge once again for silverware.

“I am sure that, given a full off-season and recovery for that injury, we will see even better things from Ash in 2026, which is a big statement considering how key he was for us last season. This is great news for the Rhinos for the years ahead.”

Sporting director Ian Blease added: “Ash has been an outstanding leader in our group for a number of years and it is great he has committed the best part of his career to his home town club. He is a great example to our young players about what is needed from a professional and it is important for us to secure his services for the future.”

Handley is the second re-signing announced by Leeds in as many days after full-back Lachie Miller penned a deal until the end of 2027.