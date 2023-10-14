Grand Final reaction: Matt Peet hails 'special group' after Wigan Warriors' win over Catalans Dragons

Coach Matt Peet handed the credit to his players after Wigan Warriors’ 10-2 defeat of Catalans Dragons in the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Wigan are the 2023 Super League champions.

Liam Marshall’s second half try, plus a conversion and two penalties from Harry Smith, were enough for Wigan to add the Grand Final trophy to their league leaders’ shield.

“I’m proud of our defensive effort, but not surprised,” Peet said after seeing his men deny Catalans a single try-scoring chance.

“The players did what they said they were going to do. They come up with a lot of their own ideas, as a staff we give them our trust and they deliver. This is a special group of men.”

There was no fairytale finish for Catalans' Sam Tomkins, whose career ended in Grand Final defeat to his former club Wigan.

Captain Liam Farrell returned the compliment. “He leads by example,” he said of Peet. “He is a leader and everyone follows him. He makes tough calls when needed, puts the game plan in place and he’s the reason we are league leaders and now champions.”

Farrell added: “I was appointed captain just before the start of last season and your first thought is you want to win the Grand Final. I didn’t think the opportunity would come. I thought it had passed me by, but I am proud of all the boys.”

Wigan centre Jake Wardle was named man of the match. He joined Wigan in pre-season after a spell with Warrington Wolves last year on loan from Huddersfield Giants.

Wigan players celebrate their Grand Final win over Catalans.

“It is a proud moment for myself and my family,” Wardle said. “I am grateful to Wigan for giving me the opportunity to come to this club.”

Saturday was Catalans’ second Old Trafford defeat in three seasons following their loss to St Helens in 2021. Boss Steve McNamara reflected: “It was a huge tussle, not a great spectacle but two teams ferociously going at each other for 80 minutes.

“To concede one try in a Grand Final and get beat is hard to take. We didn’t throw enough at the opposition in attack,

“Their last-tackle plays were better than ours. That allowed them to score one try and not concede, which is where the game was won.”

McNamara admitted being down to 12 men twice was “very draining”. He said: “I thought we defended great. We were excellent in defence, but poor in attack. We didn’t put the two halves of the game together, which is hugely disappointing. I’ve no regrets, I just wish we could have played a bit better.”

McNamara was upset with the first yellow card, for a dangerous throw by Adam Keighran, but had no argument over Tom Davies’ sin-binning for a professional foul.

Catalans finished second to Wigan in the table on points difference and McNamara insisted the club has a “bright future”