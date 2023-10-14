Joy for ex-Leeds Rhinos man Tyler Dupree as Wigan Warriors beat Catalans Dragons in Super League Grand Final

Three years after being discarded by Leeds Rhinos, Tyler Dupree is a Grand Final winner.

Liam Marshall scores the only try of the Grand Final as Wigan beat Catalans to be crowned Super League champions. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The prop came through Rhinos’ academy system and had a spell in their first team squad, but left without getting close to a first team appearance.

He spent time with Oldham and Widnes Vikings, joined Salford Red Devils last year and made a high-profile move to Wigan in July, three months after his England debut.

He was a starting front-rower on Saturday when Wigan beat Catalans Dragons 10-2 in the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Catalans’ Adam Keighran is shown a yellow card by referee Liam Moore after a dangerous throw on Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The 23-year-old contributed some solid stints and was the victim of a high tackle early in the final quarter which allowed Wigan to move two scores ahead.

The result meant there was no fairytale farewell for Catalans full-back Sam Tomkins, facing his hometown club in the final game of his career.

In front of 58,137 fans, Wigan were the better team in the second half after a tight, tryless opening 40 which ended with the sides locked at 2-2.

Catalans contributed to their own downfall with a couple of sin-binnings, which mean they played a quarter of the game a man down.

Wigan’s Jai Field is tackled by Catalans’ former Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

A dangerous throw on Kai Pearce-Paul saw Adam Keighran, who will join Wigan next year, become only the second player - after St Helens’ Tommy Makinson against the French side two years ago - to be shown a yellow card in a Grand Final.

It was the right decision by referee Liam Moore, who had a good game. Such tackles have resulted in a sin-binning all season and it shouldn’t be any different in a Grand Final.

Wigan’s Liam Farrell almost scored in the next set, but they had to settle for two points from Harry Smith’s penalty goal on 25 minutes, following a high tackle by Manu Ma’u on Liam Marshall.

Keighran returned to level the scores four minutes before the interval, after Wigan were caught offside near their own line, but Catalans didn’t create a single clear chance.

Early in the second period eventual man of the match Jake Wardle made a break, but Liam Marshall, in support, was pulled back by Tom Davies and the yellow card came out again. It was a clear professional foul and, for the second time, referee Moore did the right thing.

Wigan were over the line moments later, but Tom Johnstone made a terrific tackle on Jai Field and the full-back’s pass to Man of Steel Bevan French was forward.

That was the second time the former Stanningley and Wakefield Trinity man had denied Field, following a superb ball-and-all stop in the final seconds of the first half.

However, the 12 men cracked soon afterwards, on 52 minutes. Wardle’s pass teed up Farrell; he was pulled down by Matt Ikuvalu, but managed to get the ball away to Marshall whose touchdown was improved by Smith.

With 17 minutes left, Keighran went high on Dupree and Smith booted the penalty to put two scores between the sides and complete the scoring.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Dupree, O’Neill, Ellis, Farrell, Pearce-Paul, Smithies. Subs Powell, Isa, Harvard, Mago.

Catalans Dragons: Tomkins, Daviers, Ikuvalu, Keighran, Johnstone, May, Pearce, McMeeken, McIlorum, Taukeiaho, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia. Subs Mourgue, Navarrete, Bousquet, Ma’u.