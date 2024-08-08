Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friday’s visit of Wigan Warriors could be a pivotal game for Leeds Rhinos’ women.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens are two points clear of second-placed Leeds in Betfred Women’s Super League, with Wigan third on for and against. All Saints’ remaining games are against bottom-four teams so they have virtually secured the league leaders’ shield, leaving Leeds, Wigan and champions York Valkyrie - who are another two points behind - to battle for second place and a home semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos have scored eight fewer points than Wigan, but have a better defence by 10, giving them a slender points difference advantage of just two. “It’s going to be a huge game,” Rhinos forward Lucy Murray predicted of this week’s showdown at AMT Headingley.

Lucy Murray scores for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens in the recent women's nines. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We haven’t done so well in the last few games and Wigan have shown they are more than capable of getting to the Grand Final. We could potentially have them in the semi-final, so it is a big game.”

Leeds, who visit Wigan in their final league game next month, won 34-20 when the sides met in the last four of the Challenge Cup in May, but Warriors led early in the second half and Murray admitted that was a warning. “We definitely made it hard for ourselves, but Wigan have come on leaps and bounds since then,” she said of the Denis Betts-coached visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will definitely have learned a lot from that, just as we did. They will have gained confidence from the last few games, where they beat York and weren’t far off beating Saints.”

Leeds’ only defeats this year have been against Saints - home and away in the league and the Challenge Cup final at Wembley - and, despite Wigan’s rise, Murray reckons they are on course for a sixth successive decider. “We’ve got the group of girls to do that,” she insisted.

Leeds Rhinos' Lucy Murray tackles Victoria Molyneux, of Wigan Warriors, during this year's Women's Challenge Cup semi-final. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“We’ve had quite a few injuries this season and there’s been a few changes in the squad, but there’s no reason why we can’t get to the Grand Final and win it. It’s something we are working towards, we definitely aren’t writing it off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos’ Lois Forsell will go on maternity leave after Friday’s game, with Leon Crick stepping up to interim head-coach. Shona Hoyle is back in Rhinos’ squad, but Caitlin Beevers, Beth Lockwood, Sophie Nuttall, Shannon Lacey, Elychia Watson, Ruby Enright, Jasmine Cudjoe, Elle Frain and Beth Macmillan all remain on the injury list.

Leeds Rhinos women (v Wigan): from Robinson, Hardcastle, Butcher, Casey, Bennett, Northrop, Hoyle, Sykes, Dainton, Murray, Whitehead, Field, Glynn, Cousins, Greening, Donnelly, Brown, Bruce, Stead, Walker.

Kick-off: Friday, 7pm.