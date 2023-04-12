'Got to find a spot for him': Castleford Tigers boss hails 'exceptional' form of ex-Leeds Rhinos man

Broadbent left Rhinos midway through last year and completed the campaign with Featherstone Rovers before joining Tigers in pre-season.

He has been filling in at stand-off and is likely to revert to centre against Salford Red Devils on Thursday following Gareth Widdop’s return to the squad.

Last said: “He came with a good reputation and good experience at Leeds. He played to a high level at Leeds, but wanted that challenge and assurance he was going to be in the 17 week-in and week-out.

Jack Broadbent makes a break for Tigers in last week's win over Wakefield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I think his performances have warranted that and we’re at the point now where you’ve got to find a spot for him, whether that’s at half-back, full-back, centre or wing.

“He is someone who can create something out of nothing and he has got that instinct for scoring a try.

“He has great footwork, good speed and acceleration, he is a really, really dangerous player and has been exceptional for us.”

Tigers interim-coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Broadbent came through Rhinos’ academy system and was the Yorkshire Evening Post Shooting Star in 2021, but played only five times last year and once under coach Rohan Smith.

Asked if he was surprised Rhinos let him go, Last said it is “difficult to comment” on another coach or club’s decisions.

But he added: “Jack’s a good kid, but he may just not have fitted Rohan’s style or profile of player.

“Look at their outside-backs: Derrell Olpherts is 6ft 1/ 2, 100kgs and carries really well out of back-field, David Fusitu’a and Nene Macdonald are the same.

Tigers' Adam Milner won't be joining Wakefield, his coach Andy Last says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“They’ve got some big, strong outside-backs and the player who’s probably similar in terms of profile to Jack Broadbent is Harry Newman.

“I don’t think there’s any shame in Jack moving away from Leeds for an opportunity to play at Castleford when you look at the strike and strength Rohan has already got at his disposal and what he brought in.”