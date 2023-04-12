News you can trust since 1890
'Got to find a spot for him': Castleford Tigers boss hails 'exceptional' form of ex-Leeds Rhinos man

Interim-coach Andy Last has saluted former Leeds Rhinos back Jack Broadbent’s “exceptional” performances for Castleford Tigers.

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST

Broadbent left Rhinos midway through last year and completed the campaign with Featherstone Rovers before joining Tigers in pre-season.

He has been filling in at stand-off and is likely to revert to centre against Salford Red Devils on Thursday following Gareth Widdop’s return to the squad.

Last said: “He came with a good reputation and good experience at Leeds. He played to a high level at Leeds, but wanted that challenge and assurance he was going to be in the 17 week-in and week-out.

Jack Broadbent makes a break for Tigers in last week's win over Wakefield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Jack Broadbent makes a break for Tigers in last week's win over Wakefield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
“I think his performances have warranted that and we’re at the point now where you’ve got to find a spot for him, whether that’s at half-back, full-back, centre or wing.

“He is someone who can create something out of nothing and he has got that instinct for scoring a try.

“He has great footwork, good speed and acceleration, he is a really, really dangerous player and has been exceptional for us.”

Read More
Read more: Castleford Tigers sign young back from Super League rivals Hull KR
Tigers interim-coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comTigers interim-coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Broadbent came through Rhinos’ academy system and was the Yorkshire Evening Post Shooting Star in 2021, but played only five times last year and once under coach Rohan Smith.

Asked if he was surprised Rhinos let him go, Last said it is “difficult to comment” on another coach or club’s decisions.

But he added: “Jack’s a good kid, but he may just not have fitted Rohan’s style or profile of player.

“Look at their outside-backs: Derrell Olpherts is 6ft 1/ 2, 100kgs and carries really well out of back-field, David Fusitu’a and Nene Macdonald are the same.

Tigers' Adam Milner won't be joining Wakefield, his coach Andy Last says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Tigers' Adam Milner won't be joining Wakefield, his coach Andy Last says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“They’ve got some big, strong outside-backs and the player who’s probably similar in terms of profile to Jack Broadbent is Harry Newman.

“I don’t think there’s any shame in Jack moving away from Leeds for an opportunity to play at Castleford when you look at the strike and strength Rohan has already got at his disposal and what he brought in.”

Meanwhile, Last says he is pleased to have Adam Milner back from suspension for Thursday’s game and the forward will not be joining Wakefield Trinity, despite an enquiry from Tigers’ near-neighbours.

