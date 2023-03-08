Centre Newman has been sidelined since last August with a hamstring injury and Bentley is yet to play this year after suffering knee damage in pre-season.

The pair have been named in Rhinos’ initial squad for this week’s Betfred Super League derby and Smith said both will be part of the matchday 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harry will feature on Friday,” Smith confirmed in his pre-match press conference today (Wednesday).

James Bentley is ready to make his first Rhinos appearance since last September's Grand Final. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“He is very excited, that’s for sure. Everyone knows what Harry can do and the boys like playing with him. He will just be one of the 17; it’s not about Harry, but it is good to have him back.”

The coach said Newman’s return is “pretty much bang on” schedule. He added: “He is ready to go and has done a good amount of work in the last couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a buzz around the group about having a squad that’s getting healthier and deeper as we go.

Harry Newman, pictured in action against Wakefield last March, is included in Rhinos' squad for the first time this year. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“It’s great to have Harry in the mix, but it’s about performing this weekend as a group, about putting on another performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bentley was named in the initial squad before last week’s win at St Helens, but did not figure in the 17.

“He will play as well, which is also good news,” Smith revealed. “He epitomises that competitive spirit and he has done some good work in the last few weeks, getting his rehab’ and return to play stuff done.

“He is in a good place and I’m looking forward to him competing and chasing his place in the starting team.”

Rhinos' Justin Sangare is on paternity leave. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are without Kruise Leeming after he suffered a foot injury at Saints. Smith said Rhinos won’t take any risks with their number nine, but stressed it “shouldn’t be too long” before he is available for selection.

Prop Justin Sangare is on paternity leave following the birth of his daughter last weekend, but will return when Rhinos visit Castleford Tigers next Thursday.