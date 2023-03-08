Three to return, but two drop out as Leeds Rhinos' squad named for Wakefield Trinity clash
Three players could return for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Friday, but two have dropped out from the team which won at St Helens last week.
Second-rower James Bentley, who was named in the previous squad but not selected for the 17, is set to return from a pre-season knee injury and Harry Newman (hamstring) is included in Rhinos’ initial 21 for the first time this year.
Prop Sam Lisone is also available after recovering from the illness which kept him out of the side at TW Stadium
Hooker Kruise Leeming suffered a foot injury against Saints and will not feature, but has told The Yorkshire Evening Post he is not facing a long layoff.
His place on the bench could be taken by Corey Johnson who made a successful return from injury in the reserves’ win over Bradford Bulls last week.
Substitute front-rower Justin Sangare has been given paternity leave after his partner went into labour during last week’s game at St Helens.
Morgan Gannon misses out again after failing a head injury assessment against Hull two weeks ago, but three-quarter Luis Roberts and second-row Leon Ruan have been recalled to the 21 following try-scoring appearances for Rhinos’ reserves.
Trinity are without winger Lewis Murphy who suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury in last week’s defeat by Huddersfield Giants.
But centre Reece Lyne is back in the initial squad following two games on the sidelines with a “medical issue” and Tom Lineham has been recalled after being dropped last week.
Ex-Leeds centre Corey Hall is vying for a return to the 17, along with Rob Butler and Dean Windrow.
Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Myler, Fusitu’a, Newman, Macdonald, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Tetevano, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Holroyd, McDonnell, Walters, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson, Ruan.
Trinity’s 21-man squad is: Jorge Taufua, Corey Hall, Reece Lyne, Tom Lineham, Lee Gaskell, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Liam Hood, Jai Whitbread, Matty Ashurst, Jay Pitts, Jordy Crowther, Liam Kay, Renouf Antoni, Lee Kershaw, Kevin Proctor, Morgan Smith, Samisoni Langi, Rob Butler, Sam Eseh, Dane Windrow.