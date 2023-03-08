Second-rower James Bentley, who was named in the previous squad but not selected for the 17, is set to return from a pre-season knee injury and Harry Newman (hamstring) is included in Rhinos’ initial 21 for the first time this year.

Prop Sam Lisone is also available after recovering from the illness which kept him out of the side at TW Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooker Kruise Leeming suffered a foot injury against Saints and will not feature, but has told The Yorkshire Evening Post he is not facing a long layoff.

Rhinos’ Harry Newman. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

His place on the bench could be taken by Corey Johnson who made a successful return from injury in the reserves’ win over Bradford Bulls last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute front-rower Justin Sangare has been given paternity leave after his partner went into labour during last week’s game at St Helens.

Morgan Gannon misses out again after failing a head injury assessment against Hull two weeks ago, but three-quarter Luis Roberts and second-row Leon Ruan have been recalled to the 21 following try-scoring appearances for Rhinos’ reserves.

Sam Lisone is back in contention for Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Trinity are without winger Lewis Murphy who suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury in last week’s defeat by Huddersfield Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But centre Reece Lyne is back in the initial squad following two games on the sidelines with a “medical issue” and Tom Lineham has been recalled after being dropped last week.

Ex-Leeds centre Corey Hall is vying for a return to the 17, along with Rob Butler and Dean Windrow.

Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Myler, Fusitu’a, Newman, Macdonald, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Tetevano, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Holroyd, McDonnell, Walters, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson, Ruan.

Reece Lyne has returned to Trinity's squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad