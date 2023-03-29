Senior scored 10 tries in 22 Betfred Super League games for Wakefield in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He has returned on an initial two-week loan deal and could feature away to St Helens on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old was a Challenge Cup finalist for Giants last year, when he touched down 12 times in 26 appearances.

Innes Senior during his loan spell at Wakefield in 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He said: “It’s really good to be coming back to Wakefield. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and I’m looking forward to training with the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a frustrating start to the season for me personally so I can’t wait to get back playing with some familiar faces and hopefully contribute to getting some wins.”

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’m delighted to bring Innes back to the club.

Innes Senior scores for Giants against Wakefield last September. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He is a proven Super League winger who enjoyed a really good season for Huddersfield in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad