'Good to be back': Wakefield Trinity re-sign Huddersfield Giants flier on short-term loan

Winger Innes Senior has joined Wakefield Trinity for the third time on loan from Huddersfield Giants.

By Peter Smith
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST

Senior scored 10 tries in 22 Betfred Super League games for Wakefield in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He has returned on an initial two-week loan deal and could feature away to St Helens on Friday.

The 22-year-old was a Challenge Cup finalist for Giants last year, when he touched down 12 times in 26 appearances.

Innes Senior during his loan spell at Wakefield in 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
He said: “It’s really good to be coming back to Wakefield. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and I’m looking forward to training with the team.

“It has been a frustrating start to the season for me personally so I can’t wait to get back playing with some familiar faces and hopefully contribute to getting some wins.”

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’m delighted to bring Innes back to the club.

Innes Senior scores for Giants against Wakefield last September. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“He is a proven Super League winger who enjoyed a really good season for Huddersfield in 2022.

“He will certainly add some depth to our options out wide and prove a valuable member of our squad.”

