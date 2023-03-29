'Good to be back': Wakefield Trinity re-sign Huddersfield Giants flier on short-term loan
Winger Innes Senior has joined Wakefield Trinity for the third time on loan from Huddersfield Giants.
Senior scored 10 tries in 22 Betfred Super League games for Wakefield in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
He has returned on an initial two-week loan deal and could feature away to St Helens on Friday.
The 22-year-old was a Challenge Cup finalist for Giants last year, when he touched down 12 times in 26 appearances.
He said: “It’s really good to be coming back to Wakefield. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and I’m looking forward to training with the team.
“It has been a frustrating start to the season for me personally so I can’t wait to get back playing with some familiar faces and hopefully contribute to getting some wins.”
Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’m delighted to bring Innes back to the club.
“He is a proven Super League winger who enjoyed a really good season for Huddersfield in 2022.
“He will certainly add some depth to our options out wide and prove a valuable member of our squad.”