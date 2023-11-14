Fund-raising effort launched for Leeds Rhinos PDRL player seriously injured in road crash
Rhinos Foundation, who run the PDRL side, say Mike Alderson is in a stable condition, but “has endured extensive injuries and will remain in hospital for a prolonged period”. The incident happened in Morley on October 21.
Alderson joined Rhinos PDRL side in 2022 and was a member of the squad which won that season’s Grand Final and finished third in the league this year. He was called into the England Lions development side earlier in 2023.
Rhinos PDRL will take on PDRL All Stars in a fund-raising game for Alderson and his family at the club’s Kirkstall training ground on Sunday, December 3. Players are expected to attend from all over the country and a “superstar from Australia” is due to take part, according to organisers.
The Foundation’s disability and inclusion co-ordinator Ed Bates said: “Since joining us Mick has become a valued teammate whose presence has been missed these past few weeks.
“His journey in PDRL has been brilliant to watch over the last two seasons. It is saddening to hear about his accident, but the strength and resilience he has shown throughout his
journey has been unbelievable. It is impressive to see how his fellow teammates and the rest of the PDRL community have come together to support Mick and we are hoping December 3 will be a great occasion.”
The game will kick off at 12:45pm and will consist of two 25-minute halves. Following the match spectators are invited to join the teams at Milford RLFC where there will be a raffle to raise extra funds for the player and his dependents.
As part of the fundraising effort Alderson’s PDRL teammates Tom Kaye and James King will attempt to complete a 10 kilometre run every day for 10 days leading up to the match on December 3. Donations to support Alderson can be made via this link.