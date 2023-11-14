Fund-raising efforts have been launched for a member of Leeds Rhinos’ physical disabilities rugby league (PDRL) who was seriously injured in an alleged ‘hit and run’ incident last month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhinos Foundation, who run the PDRL side, say Mike Alderson is in a stable condition, but “has endured extensive injuries and will remain in hospital for a prolonged period”. The incident happened in Morley on October 21.

Alderson joined Rhinos PDRL side in 2022 and was a member of the squad which won that season’s Grand Final and finished third in the league this year. He was called into the England Lions development side earlier in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos PDRL will take on PDRL All Stars in a fund-raising game for Alderson and his family at the club’s Kirkstall training ground on Sunday, December 3. Players are expected to attend from all over the country and a “superstar from Australia” is due to take part, according to organisers.

Rhinos PDRL players, seen celebrating their Grand Final win in 2022, are raising funds to help injured teammate Mike Alderson. Picture by Tom Pearson/SWpix.com.

The Foundation’s disability and inclusion co-ordinator Ed Bates said: “Since joining us Mick has become a valued teammate whose presence has been missed these past few weeks.

“His journey in PDRL has been brilliant to watch over the last two seasons. It is saddening to hear about his accident, but the strength and resilience he has shown throughout his

journey has been unbelievable. It is impressive to see how his fellow teammates and the rest of the PDRL community have come together to support Mick and we are hoping December 3 will be a great occasion.”

Rhinos PDRL player Tom Kaye, who will be running 100km in 10 days to raise funds for injured teammate Mike Alderson. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will kick off at 12:45pm and will consist of two 25-minute halves. Following the match spectators are invited to join the teams at Milford RLFC where there will be a raffle to raise extra funds for the player and his dependents.