Date set for Leeds Rhinos' annual pre-season derby
A date has been confirmed for Leeds Rhinos’ annual pre-season game at neighbours Hunslet.
Hunslet, who finished second in Betfred League One this year, say the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie will be staged at their South Leeds Stadium base on Friday, February 2, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Leeds are likely to field a squad made up largely of reserves and academy players as they bid to prevent Hunslet recording a sixth successive win in the derby clash.
Rhinos begin their pre-season campaign against Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day. Other warm-up games have yet to be announced, but are expected to include a clash with Hull KR.