After successive record defeats, 50-0 at home to Wigan Warriors and 61-0 against Catalans Dragons in France, the YEP’s fans panel have their own ideas about what is going wrong for Leeds Rhinos.

Here they outline their dismay at the Catalans result, debate who is to blame - management, staff or players - and look ahead with dread to Friday’s season finale against Castleford Tigers at Headingley.

IAIN SHARP

The wheels fell off Leeds’ season with a 61-0 hammering by Catalans in Perpignan and one really has to feel for the travelling faithful who made it over there at great expense, only to be served up that.

Tigers' Blake Austin will come back to Headingley to haunt Rhinos this week, fan Iain Sharp fears. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Only the most naive were under any illusion of the size of the task Rohan Smith was faced with when he took charge. It was going to take two to three seasons of work to get things looking something like again.

I’ve been broadly supportive of Smith and the club, but the huge concern is that while much work remains to be done, no green shoots of change are apparent.

The rebuild that has supposedly been going on since around 2017 seems to be turning into something like La Sagrada Famillia in Barcelona or HS2 for potential overruns.

Likewise, questions have to be asked about recruitment - not just the players brought in at the start of the season, but the lack of replacements for those who have departed mid-season.

Supporter Sam Brocksom reckons youngsters like Riley Lumb, seen in reserve action against Castleford, should get a chance this week. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Why were Hull KR able to bring in someone like Brad Schneider, even on a short-term deal

and we couldn’t or wouldn’t?

This week, in the last game of the season, we face being torn apart by a player who wasn’t good enough for us and when he was sent on loan we didn’t even include a clause to

stop him playing against us. We may get what we deserve.

Rhinos Tom Holroyd tries to halt Mike McMeeken during the defeat in France. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

DAVID MUHL

There’s only one word for the performance last Saturday: humiliating.

The writing was on the wall in just two minutes when Catalans went in for a try with Leeds just standing and watching them go over the line, with little defence.

If anything - and I didn’t think it was possible - this was a worse performance than the week before.

A friend asked me after the match how Richie Myler had played. I told him he’s injured and didn’t play, but to be honest, I don’t think the 17 on the team sheet played either.

There are senior players that just aren’t delivering in any shape or form. Not surprisingly, some fans are calling for Rohan Smith’s head, but I don’t think that will solve anything.

The coach is not dropping balls, making unforced errors or giving away silly penalties. We have had a lot of upheaval over the last few years and need some stability.

We do, though, need to get our recruitment right over the next few months. Quite simply, there are players in the squad now who aren’t good enough. Some wouldn’t get in a decent Yorkshire League side.

The trouble is, because there aren’t enough good players in the team, our better players, the likes of Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith and Ash Handley, are getting dragged down.

The only very slight positive was that Jack Sinfield is developing well and was very unlucky to have a try disallowed.

Losing players has hurt us this year and having players like young Morgan Gannon playing in his third position in as many games helps no one. I’ve lost count of the number of positions Martin has played.

On to Castleford next week and the final game of a very forgettable season. We must win this, if only for pride.

I for one will be happy to see the end of this year. Roll on Christmas and something to be happy about.

SAM BROCKSOM

Just when you thought we couldn’t get any worse, we somehow imploded further against Catalans.

Conceding 111 unanswered points in two games is absolutely appalling and not fair on the loyal and passionate fans who turn up week-in, week-out.

The players are clearly not playing for the badge and who is at fault? Is it Rohan Smith? Is it the chief executive Gary Hetherington? Are the players just genuinely awful?

We have tried replacing the coach and no progress has been made with any of them. In fact, you could say we have taken a step backwards since 2018. I think, rightfully, many fans might decide not to turn up on Friday. If the players can’t be bothered, why should they?

Play the reserves against Castleford, give the likes of Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb and others a chance. What have we got to lose?

I do think tactically Rohan is a good coach, but leadership and having respect from the squad seems to be nonexistent.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan knew what it meant to be a Leeds player and he was an excellent person to have in the dressing room. Replacing him with Scott Grix, a man with no

coaching experience or connection with Leeds, has affected us more than people think, in my opinion.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

Another week, another embarrassing defeat for Leeds and at this point there is not much more to be said that has not been said already.

I will be surprised if Rohan Smith is at the club past the end of the season. The pressure from a majority of the fan base, plus a very underwhelming season, meant his position was already under threat, but the past two results are so appalling I think it will be the final nail in the coffin, regardless of the Castleford result.

While we have seen the best of what he can do as a head coach, recently we have seen the very worst and if we were to continue under Smith’s leadership, I fear it would continue along this trajectory.

I also believe time is up for Gary Hetherington at the club. Without him, there would be no Leeds Rhinos and the success we have experienced, but we are falling further behind the other elite teams in Super League. The culture at the club needs to change urgently and I believe that starts with change from the top.

Looking ahead to the last game of the season, all I want is a win. After the dismal season we have witnessed and the past two weeks, I would take even the narrowest or most scrappy of wins.

However, I think Castleford will have the wind in their sails after avoiding relegation and they will add more misery to the current mood surrounding the Rhinos at the moment.

BECKY OXLEY

We’ve conceded 111 points in two games, the Catalans match was our record Super League defeat and any chance of a top-six position has gone.

If I’m honest, I didn’t expect much to come out of the game in Perpignan - with Catalans aiming for a top two finish and home advantage in the play-offs - but a bit of pride wouldn’t have hurt.

The same excuses were coming out of the post match interviews: young squad, being under pressure and a work in progress. It has been the same for the last 26 rounds and for much of last season and many others before that. It’s getting boring and as supporters we deserve more.

There is no passion or fight in the team. I watched the full 80 minutes, dreading what the final score was going to be. We didn’t look like we were going to score.

