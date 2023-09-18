Ben Garcia scores one of Catalans' 10 tries in their 61-0 win over Rhinos. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Rhinos suffered their heaviest margin of defeat in a Betfred Super League game when they were hammered 61-0 at Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

That came seven days after a 50-0 thumping by Wigan Warriors which was Rhinos’ worst home result since the competition began in 1996.

It is the first time Leeds have failed to score in back to back games since 1991 and they are now unable to qualify for the play-offs, a year after reaching the Grand Final.

David Fusitu'a in possession for Rhinos during the record defeat at Catalans. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Hetherington last week pledged full backing for coach Rohan Smith and said next year’s squad “has to be capable of challenging at the top of the Super League competition”.

While one heavy setback could be put down to a bad day at the office, two in a row is more of a “challenge”, Hetherington admitted.

Reflecting on the 10-try humbling in Perpignan, Hetherington said: “It was a performance well below what the Betfred Super League competition could and should expect and it has left us all feeling embarrassed and bitterly disappointed.

“While the team have not excelled this season, they have been competitive in almost every game so it’s hard to give a rational explanation for the past two results which have been unacceptable.”

Catalans fans celebrate as the score mounts against Rhinos in Perpignan. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

There was an angry response on social media to the result in Perpignan, with some fans threatening to boycott future games or not renew their season pass.

But “despite our disappointment and frustration”, the chief executive urged everyone involved with the club to rally round ahead of Friday’s final game of the campaign, at home to Castleford Tigers.

He said: “It’s times like these when we need the players, staff and fans to come together, show their true colours and battle though in the best possible way.

“We now have just one week and one game to restore some pride and repay the support of our fans who have been terrific all season.

“The players and staff are hurting and I know they will giving it their best this week and on Friday and I hope our fans do the same.