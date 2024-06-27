France v England rugby league double-header: are games on BBC, live stream details, kick-off times
and live on Freeview channel 276
Both sides will face France in Toulouse on Saturday as French Rugby League (FFR XIII) celebrates 90 years of the game in the republic, with up to 12 Leeds Rhinos players set to feature across the two Tests.
Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle, Zoe Hornby, Izzy Northrop and Bella Sykes are all in the England women’s squad and Harry Newman, Ash Handley and James O’Donnell could be on duty for the men. Leeds’ Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand are in the French squad.
Neither game is being broadcast by the BBC or Sky TV, but fans will be able to watch for free on a live stream. Coverage will be available on the RFL’s SuperLeague+ service, with the women kicking off at 2.30pm and the men at 5pm. SuperLeague+ is available online at superleague.co.uk/superleagueplus, SuperLeague+ app on iOS and Android devices, and on connected TV platforms (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV).
