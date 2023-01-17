Rhinos made the worst start in the club’s history last year, winning only one of their opening 10 league and cup fixtures, before storming up the table in the second half of the campaign.

Of their opening five matches this time, only one - at champions St Helens - is against a team who qualified for the 2022 play-offs.

There’s three pre-season games to get through first and player availability will be crucial, but here’s an early prediction of how the opening month of Rhinos’ season could go.

Rhinos celebrate a try in last season's 40-4 win at Warrington, but it will be tougher this time. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Round one: Warrington Wolves away, Thursday, February 16 (8pm).

Warrington were second-bottom last term, but coach Daryl Powell has strengthened his squad and they will surely be far better in 2023. It might take them a while to gel and it’s the sort of fixture a team aiming for silverware would expect to win.

Prediction: Rhinos win.

Leeds Rhinos players look dejected as Hull take a 30-0 lead at Headingley last year. They visit again in Super League round two. Picture by Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Round two: Hull FC home, Friday, February 24 (8pm).

Hull are also looking to bounce back from a poor campaign in 2022 and, with a new coach and signings in pivotal positions - including ex-Rhinos Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer - early on could be a good time to play them. Hull have a good recent record at Headingley, but Rhinos should be hot favourites.

Prediction: Rhinos win.

Round three: St Helens away, Friday, March 3 (8pm).

Last September's Grand Final defeat was Rhinos' 12th in succession against round three opponents St Helens. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Saints are on a 12-match winning streak against Rhinos. If Leeds win this one, it’ll show they mean business.

Prediction: Saints win.

Round four: Wakefield Trinity home, Friday March 10 (8pm).

Trinity are many pundits’ tip for relegation this year, but have confounded expectations in the past. They won’t be easy-beats but it’s another game a team challenging for honours should be winning.

James Donaldson scores for Rhinos in last May's home win over Wakefield, who return to Headingley in round four. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Prediction: Rhinos win.

Round five: Castleford Tigers away, Thursday, March 16 (8pm).

It was two wins each last year and Leeds rarely find it easy at the Jungle. These derbies often throw up a surprise, but if Rhinos can win four of their first five they’ll be well satisfied.

Prediction: Rhinos win.