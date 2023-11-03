Four Leeds Rhinos players have been named in England’s initial squad for the one-off Test against Wales at AMT Headingley on Saturday.

Leeds Rhinos' Keara Bennett is in the England squad to face Wales at AMT Headingley on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Centre Caitlin Beevers, hooker Keara Bennett, second-row/centre Amy Hardcastle and prop Zoe Hornby are all in contention to feature on home turf.

Former Leeds and Castleford stand-off Georgia Roche is also included for what will be her first game since winning the NRL Women’s (NRLW) Grand Final with Newcastle Knights last month.

Wales are captained by Rhinos forward Bethan Dainton. She has been named in their initial squad despite suffering a sternum injury during last weekend’s defeat in France.

Leeds Rhinos' Amy Hardcastle in action for England against Brazil at Headingley last year. She is in the squad to face Wales on the same ground this weekend. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

England will be expected to cruise to a big win, but coach Stuart Barrow insisted he has seen no signs of complacency. He said: “We’ve been in camp for a few days and I have been really impressed with everyone’s attitude and commitment. We’re all focused on the challenge ahead and I think we are in a good place heading into Saturday.”

St Helens’ Jodie Cunningham will captain the side in her 30th full international appearance, while Lacey Owen, of York Valkyrie, is poised to make her England debut. Barrow added: “It’s going to be a fantastic occasion in front of the crowd at Headingley and hopefully we can secure a win and make it a special day for both Jodie and Lacey.”

Dainton is one of two Yorkshire-based players in the Wales squad, alongside York’s Georgia Taylor. Wales were beaten 14-4 in Carcassonne last Sunday and their coach Tom Brindle admitted: “England are one of the top teams in the world and we know the size of the challenge.

"They are a largely unchanged squad from last year’s World Cup where they reached the semi-finals. For us, it’s about trying to do the right things, putting structures in place to develop and learn.

“Playing in front of bigger crowds and live on the BBC is part of putting ourselves in uncomfortable positions and getting used to that pressure. Hopefully that means when we get to a World Cup, we’re used to that sort of experience.”

England: from Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett (both Leeds Rhinos), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds), Tara Jones (St Helens), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan), Lacey Owen (York Valkyrie), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach (York), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights), Tamzin Renouf, Olivia Wood, Tara-Jane Stanley (all York), Paige Travis, Vicky Whitfield (both St Helens).

Wales: from Kim Boaler, Leanne Burnell, Katie Carr, Shaunni Davies, Jasmine Gibbons, Ffion Jenkins, Hannah Jones, Sara Jones, Eleri Michael, Charlie Mundy, Lowri Norkett-Morgan, Rhi Parker, Ashlea Prescott, Amy Price, Molly Reardon (all Cardiff Demons), Bethan Dainton (Leeds Rhinos), Kathryn Salter (London Broncos), Brogan Evans (Salford Red Devils), Carys Marsh (Wigan Warriors), Georgia Taylor (York Valkyrie).