Four in line for first appearance of 2023 as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Catalans Dragons clash

Full-back Luke Hooley is named in the initial 21 for the first time since joining Rhinos from Batley Bulldogs in the off-season.

He missed Rhinos’ trial games and the opening month of the campaign with an ankle injury but made his comeback in the reserves last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half-back Jack Sinfield, hooker Corey Johnson and winger Liam Tindall are also in contention for their first senior game of 2023.

James Donaldson is vying for a recall to Rhinos' 17. Picture by Steve Riding.

Sinfield impressed alongside Hooley in last week’s reserves win over Castleford Tigers and Johnson - who has recovered from off-season back surgery - and Tindall featured on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls in their Betfred Championship defeat of Bradford Bulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Walters, who was left out of the side when Rhinos lost at Castleford last week, is included in the preliminary squad and James Donaldson is vying for a recall after two games out of the team.

Rhinos are without James Bentley who was banned for one game over an incident in last week’s defeat and Luis Riberts, a half-time replacement at the Jungle, drops out of the 21.

Liam Tindall and Jack Sinfield have been drafted into Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Dragons’ squad includes the 17 who beat Hull KR last week, plus Mitchell Pearce, Matthieu Laguerre, Matt Whitley and Bastien Scimone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos’ 21 is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Jack Sinfield.