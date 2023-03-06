Rhinos’ Sam Walters received a £250 fine for a grade B shoulder charge, but was not suspended.

Saints’ former Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell received a two-game penalty notice for grade B striking after being sent-off in the final moments following a foul on Leeds full-back Richie Myler.

Sione Mata’utia, who was sin-binned in the first-half after an illegal challenge on Rhinos’ Aidan Sezer, will miss Saints’ next two games for grade C dangerous contact.

St Helens' Konrad Hurrell - who was sent-off in the closing moments - is tackled by Rhinos' Ash Handley ND Blake Austin in the first half of Friday's game. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

A third yellow card was shown to Saints’ Curtis Sironen in the second-half, following a tackle on Myler. He was handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact.

The incident involving Walters happened in front of Leeds’ posts with the scores locked at 24-24 late in the match.

Referee Chris Kendall ruled it was not a shoulder charge and Leeds received a penalty for Saints’ Jack Welsby running in.

Rhinos' Sam Walters. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Among other players charged following Betfred Super League round three, Wakefield Trinity’s Jordan Crowther received a £250 fine for grade B dangerous contact against Huddersfield Giants, but was cleared to play against Leeds on Friday. Teammate Sam Eseh was cautioned for dangerous contact.

Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts was fined £250 for grade A dangerous contact in the loss to Wigan Warriors, but is available for Friday’s game at Huddersfield Giants.

Other charges from last weekend’s Super League games:

Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR, grade E unnecessary contact with player who is or maybe injured) - referee to Tuesday’s disciplinary tribunal.

St Helens' Sione Mata'utia. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards, grade D dangerous contact) - two-match penalty notice and £250 fine.

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR, grade B dangerous contact) - £250 fine.

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards, grade A dangerous contact) - £250 fine.