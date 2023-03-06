Four charged after Leeds Rhinos' Super League win at St Helens: Wakefield and Castleford players also accused
Four players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel following Leeds Rhinos’ 25-24 win at St Helens.
Rhinos’ Sam Walters received a £250 fine for a grade B shoulder charge, but was not suspended.
Saints’ former Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell received a two-game penalty notice for grade B striking after being sent-off in the final moments following a foul on Leeds full-back Richie Myler.
Sione Mata’utia, who was sin-binned in the first-half after an illegal challenge on Rhinos’ Aidan Sezer, will miss Saints’ next two games for grade C dangerous contact.
A third yellow card was shown to Saints’ Curtis Sironen in the second-half, following a tackle on Myler. He was handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact.
The incident involving Walters happened in front of Leeds’ posts with the scores locked at 24-24 late in the match.
Referee Chris Kendall ruled it was not a shoulder charge and Leeds received a penalty for Saints’ Jack Welsby running in.
Among other players charged following Betfred Super League round three, Wakefield Trinity’s Jordan Crowther received a £250 fine for grade B dangerous contact against Huddersfield Giants, but was cleared to play against Leeds on Friday. Teammate Sam Eseh was cautioned for dangerous contact.
Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts was fined £250 for grade A dangerous contact in the loss to Wigan Warriors, but is available for Friday’s game at Huddersfield Giants.
Other charges from last weekend’s Super League games:
Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR, grade E unnecessary contact with player who is or maybe injured) - referee to Tuesday’s disciplinary tribunal.
Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards, grade D dangerous contact) - two-match penalty notice and £250 fine.
Sauaso Sue (Hull KR, grade B dangerous contact) - £250 fine.
Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards, grade A dangerous contact) - £250 fine.
Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils, grade A high tackle) - no further action.