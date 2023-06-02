Forward leaves Wakefield Trinity as David Fifita gets set for Magic Weekend return v Leigh Leopards

The big prop returned to Australia at the end of last season, but flew back to England this week after answering an SOS from Betfred Super League’s bottom club.

One of Trinity’s injured overseas contingent has been deregistered to make room for Fifita on the import quota, but neither coach Mark Applegarth nor the RFL would confirm that player’s identity.

Academy product Isaac Shaw, a prop who moved to French club Villeneuve last autumn, has also rejoined Trinity and could feature on Sunday.

David Fifita after his 'last' game at Belle Vue, against Hull KR in August, 2022. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Sam Hewitt is in contention after beginning a second spell on loan from Huddersfield Giants, Tom Lineham is available following a finger injury and youngster Joe Law also comes into the initial squad.

Kelepi Tanginoa drops out after suffering a broken arm in last week’s defeat at Catalans Dragons and prop Rob Butler has left Wakefield to rejoin London Broncos, where he began his first team career five years ago.

Trinity have been beaten heavily by Leigh twice at home this season, in Super League and the Challenge Cup and Applegarth warned: “They are one of the best attacking teams in the league and very aggressive in defence.

Isaac Shaw is back at Wakefield after a spell playing in France. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We are under no illusions, they are a very dangerous team, but we have got to get our own house in order.

“Our ill-discipline last week cost us heavily. Composure with ball in hand, not panicking, skill and execution are the sort of things we’re focussing on.”

Wakefield are four points behind nearest relegation rivals Castleford Tigers, but Applegarth vowed: “We haven’t given up the fight.

“A lot of people are regarding us as down and out, but we will be fighting right up to the death.

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We have got a lot of improvement in us and my job is to unlock those improvements so we can start getting wins and put pressure on teams around us.”

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Taufua, Lineham, Lino, Battye, Hood, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther, Kay, Bowden, Kershaw, Proctor, Bowes, Eseh, Law, Hewitt, Dagger, Croft, Shaw, Fifita.

Leigh Leopards: from Hardaker, Briscoe, Chamberlain, Leutele, Charnley, Mellor, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Asiata, Reynolds, Holmes, O’Brien, Davis, Smith, Nisbet, Gannon, O’Donnell, Wilde, Seumanufagai.