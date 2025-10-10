Former Super League star Lee Gaskell has signed a new deal with Hunslet RLFC.

The 34-year-old - who had spells in the top-flight with St Helens, Salford Red Devils, Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity - joined Hunslet in March and went on to feature 13 times, scoring one try. His new contract will keep him at the club for the 2026 season.

The Parksiders finished bottom of the Betfred Championship this year, but Gaskell reckons better times are ahead in a new, expanded second-tier. “Last season didn’t go the way any of us wanted it to, but I am looking forward to helping the team push on and make improvements this time around,” he insisted. “With the players we have retained and the new players Kyle [Trout, Hunslet’s coach] is bringing in, I’m really excited about the year ahead.”

Lee Gaskell seen in action for Hunslet RLFC this year. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Trout described Gaskell’s new deal as “massive for the club”. He said: “To have his experience and ability in the team moving forward this year is very exciting for everyone. Lee is someone I am keen to get more hands on in mentoring some of the younger players to really extend some leadership and flair through our group.”