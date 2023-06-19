Lee Gaskell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Betfred Championship side Bradford Bulls today (Monday) confirmed they have signed Gaskell on a contract until the end of next season.

The 32-year-old, who can play in the halves, full-back or centre, had a previous spell with Bradford from 2014-2016.

He then joined Huddersfield Giants and moved to Trinity ahead of the 2022 season, but was released last week. He made 24 appearances for Wakefield, seven of them this year.

Lee Gaskell in action for Bradford against Leeds Rhinos in 2014. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Gaskell, who has also played for St Helens and Salford Red Devils, said: “It is a massive honour to be [at Bradford] again.

“I really enjoyed my time last time and played some of the best rugby in my career. I feel I have unfinished business here and I am looking forward to it.

“Hopefully I can earn a spot and lead the boys around and be someone they can turn to in tough situations through my experience.

Gaskell added: “There are high ambitions here and that’s one of the reasons I came. There were other offers, but being at Bradford again really appealed to me.

“We have a shot with this team and quality to push for promotion and that is one of the things that appealed to me. I have unfinished business and the challenge excites me.”

Bulls’ football consultant Brian Noble hailed Gaskell’s capture as a “real coup”. He said: “We had a lot of competition for Lee’s signature.