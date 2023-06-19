Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Disciplinary news as 11, including Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors players, charged by match review panel

Eleven players have been charged following the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, three of which featured a red card.
By Peter Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST

Two of the players who were sent-off face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday when they could be banned for at least six games.

Here is the full list of charges issued by the RFL’s match review panel.

Grade F dangerous throw: refer to tribunal

1. Kai O'Donnell (Leigh Leopards)

Grade F dangerous throw: refer to tribunal Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade D headbutt: three-match penalty notice and £250 fine.

2. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Grade D headbutt: three-match penalty notice and £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade F questioning integrity of match official: refer to tribunal.

3. Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

Grade F questioning integrity of match official: refer to tribunal. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade A high tackle: no further action.

4. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Grade A high tackle: no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

