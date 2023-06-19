Disciplinary news as 11, including Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors players, charged by match review panel
Eleven players have been charged following the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, three of which featured a red card.
By Peter Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST
Two of the players who were sent-off face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday when they could be banned for at least six games.
Here is the full list of charges issued by the RFL’s match review panel.
