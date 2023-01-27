Ryan Hampshire, 28, has penned a 12-month contract, with the club holding an option for two more years.

The Wakefield-born full-back or half-back began his career at Wigan, making his first team debut in 2013.

He joined Tigers in 2016 and was at Wakefield from 2018-21 before returning to Castleford midway through last season on a short-term deal.

Wigan coach Matt Peet. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

He suffered a broken hand playing for the reserves just days after signing and made only five first team appearances before an anterior cruciate ligament injury in July ended his season.

Hampshire was working with Tigers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, but had not been offered a new contract.

"I am delighted to be coming back to Wigan,” he said. “I am a different person from seven years ago and keen to show the Wigan fans my commitment and capabilities.

Ryan Hampshire playing for Castleford against Wigan last season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I look forward to the opportunity to help Wigan win more trophies and to earning the respect and confidence of my teammates.”

Warriors coach Matt Peet said: "I have stayed in contact with Ryan over the years and know him well.

“When the possibility came up to sign him, I discussed it fully with my coaching team and our playing group.

“We believe Ryan is a talented player and we can bring even more out of him. He will provide important back up options across half-backs, full-back and three-quarters and can drive competition for places.”

Ryan Hampshire in Trinity kit in 2021. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Peet added: “Ryan is recovering from a long-term ACL injury, but our experienced medical team have performed stringent medicals to ensure he is where he needs to be.

“Plans have been put in place to guide him through the final two months of rehabilitation.