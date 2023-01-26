News you can trust since 1890
'It was detrimental': Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford has selection rethink after pre-season setback

Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford admits not playing last weekend was “detrimental” to some of his first team squad.

By Peter Smith
2 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 12:01pm

Tigers were due to visit Cougar Park in a testimonial game for Keighley’s ex-Castleford star Jake Webster, but the game fell victim to a frozen pitch.

Radford confirmed it will not be rearranged, which means he’ll be putting more emphasis on this Sunday’s hit out at another Betfred Championship side, Whitehaven.

“We trained in the conditions the day before and I had a feeling the game probably wouldn’t go ahead,” Radford said of last weekend.

Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“But it has been detrimental to a few of the squad players, who would have had another opportunity to impress, so that probably affects this week’s selection slightly.

“It was disappointing for some of those blokes who would have had a real chance of putting their best foot forward.”

Tigers won’t be looking to add in an extra pre-season match to replace the Cougars fixture, but Radford stated: “We have a reserves fixture the week before the season starts, against Wakefield, so we might play one or two blokes in that who weren’t going to participate.”

Radford will name a squad for the trip to Cumbira on Friday. He said: “We anticipated going there with a pretty big squad last week.

Liam Watts was duen to get a run out for Tigers last week, but the game was frozen off. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Now with us only having two official pre-season friendlies we’ll probably go to Whitehaven with a stronger squad than anticipated.”

Last week’s setback denied Radford a chance to measure how his team are shaping up ahead of their Betfred Super League round one game at Hull in three weeks’ time, on Sunday, February 19.

“It was going to be an opportunity to have a look at some of the stuff we need to fix up and get right for the start of the year,” he said.

“We are making those decisions off training at the moment, so I’m looking forward to Sunday.

Last week's game would have been a testimonial for Keighley's ex-Tigers centre Jake Webster. Picture by Tom Pearson/SWpix.com.
“It’s a fair old trip up there, I’ve read about the financial position they’ve been in over the last 12 months and hopefully we can go to Whitehaven, get a crowd and contribute to the game up there.”

