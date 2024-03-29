Former Leeds rugby league youngster who turned down Super League deal set to make England union home debut

Top rugby union clubs are keen to sign a West Yorkshire teenager who is set to make his England home debut this weekend.
By Peter Smith
Published 29th Mar 2024, 07:56 GMT
Alfie Longstaff is set to star for England rugby union under-19s this weekend. Picture by Jason Longstaff.Alfie Longstaff is set to star for England rugby union under-19s this weekend. Picture by Jason Longstaff.
Alfie Longstaff, from Lofthouse, between Leeds and Wakefield, is in the England under-19s squad to face France at Doncaster’s Castle Park tomorrow (Saturday, March 30). They travel to Italy seven days later.

The squad features players eligible for this summer’s World Rugby under-20 Championships in South Africa, who missed out on selection for this year’s age-group Six Nations. Longstaff, a hooker with Yorkshire Rugby Academy, toured South Africa with England under-18s last year and is in negotiations with clubs over a full-time contract to begin in July.

The 18-year-old played rugby league for Oulton Raiders and Castleford-based Lock Lane and spent two years on Warrington Wolves’ scholarship. He turned down a contract offer from the Betfred Super League outfit to focus on studies at Woodhouse Grove School and his union career.

Yorkshire Academy's Alfie Longstaff is set to play for England in his home county this weekend. Picture by Jason Longstaff.Yorkshire Academy's Alfie Longstaff is set to play for England in his home county this weekend. Picture by Jason Longstaff.
In the 15-a-side game he has played for Rodillian Academy, Sandal and Morley . He scooped a double at Yorkshire’s awards presentation this week, being named players’ player and supporters’ player of the year. Saturday’s game in Doncaster kicks-off at 1pm.

