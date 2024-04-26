Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two-time Grand Final winner, who played for Leeds from 2005-2008, left Hull at the end of last season after spells as a player, football manager, reserve team boss and assistant-coach. He had been working for charity Rugby League Cares and has rejoined the performance staff in an unspecified role on a three-year contract.

The 42-year-old said: “The last six months has allowed me to have some time away from the game and now I come back with a completely fresh mind. My time working with Rugby League Cares, travelling across the country to visit other clubs, has really filled me with that hunger to get back into elite professional sport at some point, but I probably didn't appreciate an opportunity like this would come along so quickly.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews.

Gareth Ellis is back at Hull FC. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“Hull FC still holds a very special place in my heart. I still love the club, even over the last couple of months I've been watching games and shouting at the TV, which shows there's still a great element of care there.

“To get the opportunity to return in a role I feel will play to my strengths as a leader was really one I couldn't turn down. I'm really looking forward to coming back and working with the players. There's a great opportunity to nurture some outstanding young talent at Hull.”

Hull’s director of rugby Richie Myler added: “Gaz is hurting about the current situation the club finds itself in. He cares deeply about what Hull FC stands for and, having spoken to the playing group myself, it was immediately clear to me the value of him having a role within our group. We’re delighted to have him back on board and I’m excited to have him help us reconnect with our identity as a club going forward.”