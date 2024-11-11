Former Leeds Rhinos forward signs for London Broncos
Prop Ben Hursey-Hord had a previous spell in London’s academy, but joined Rhinos in 2022 after moving to university in Leeds.
The former Invicta Panthers junior was a regular in Rhinos’ reserves during the 2023 campaign and played as a second-row in a pre-season game away to Bradford Bulls in January this year before joining Halifax Panthers the following month.
He made 10 appearances for Halifax, scoring two tries and also had a spell on loan at Whitehaven. London are rebuilding after being relegated to the Betfred Championship from Super League this year.
