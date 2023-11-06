Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers men among latest Hunslet RLFC recruits

Hunslet RLFC have announced six signings, including three players who are back at the club after a year away.

Hooker/half-back Billy Gaylor has joined the Parksiders from new coach Dean Muir’s former club Keighley Cougars, Scotland international forward Brandan Wilkinson spent the past six seasons at Doncaster and ex-Castleford Tigers academy second-row/centre Nathan Carter has been recruited from Lock Lane.

Jack Mallinson, Cam Berry and Ethan O’Hanlon have all returned to the squad after playing for the Parksiders in 2022.

Gaylor, 26, has also featured for Coventry Bears and made 59 appearances during five seasons at Keighley. Muir said: “Billy is a player who can play multiple positions with ease.

Ethan O'Hanlon, Jack Mallinson and Cam Berry have returned to Hunslet after spells away from the club. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

“His skill level and work rate made him a vital signing for us. He is someone who can play 80 minutes and is a genuine leader. He knows the system and process and is very detailed.”

Of 26-year-old Wilkinson, Muir added: “He is a great person, with an excellent rugby brain and a tough player with excellent skills. He is someone I’ve admired for a long time and I’m excited to see how he can make us better”.

Carter, 22, spent four seasons in Tigers’ system before joining community club Lock Lane.

Mallinson, a 21-year-old half-back, played for Rhinos’ academy and had a spell in Australia after his time at Hunslet. He spent the end of last season with Workington Town, while 22 year olds Berry, a hooker/half-back and O’Hanlon, a forward, were both at Rochdale Hornets in 2023.