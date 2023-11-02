Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Ex-Super League player among 3 signings as Hunslet continue squad rebuild

New Hunslet coach Dean Muir has completed three more signings, including two from his former club.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Prop Toby Everett and second-rower Aaron Levy have joined Hunslet after working with Muir at Keighley Cougars, where he had two spells as an assistant-coach. The Parksiders have also recruited utility-forward Ross Whitmore from Doncaster. The trio follow former West Bowling half-back Harry Williams and the ex-Keighley duo of winger Keenan Dyer-Dixon and forward Aidan Scully to South Leeds Stadium.

Everett, 27, played twice in Super League for London Broncos nine years ago and also spent time with London Skolars, Hemel Stags, Toronto Wolfpack, Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs. “Toby is motivated to do well and is someone the fans will love,” Muir said. “Culturally [he is] great for the group.”

Read More
Read more: Ex-Leeds Rhinos man among three signings as Hunslet RLFC begin rebuil...
Hunslet signing Toby Everett. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFCHunslet signing Toby Everett. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC
Hunslet signing Toby Everett. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Levy, also 27, began his career at Bradford Bulls and spent five seasons with Keighley, scoring 25 tries in 74 appearances. Muir said: “Securing him was vital for our group. He is someone who immediately bought into the project. He is a threat on the edge, with excellent lines of carry, as well as having excellent leg speed in the middle.”

Whitmore, 23, is a former Huddersfield Giants academy player who spent three seasons with Doncaster, scoring three tries in 43 games. The coach said “likes to get at the big men when they are tired, being mobile around the ruck” and could be an option off the bench.

Related topics:HunsletDoncaster