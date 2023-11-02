Ex-Super League player among 3 signings as Hunslet continue squad rebuild
and live on Freeview channel 276
Prop Toby Everett and second-rower Aaron Levy have joined Hunslet after working with Muir at Keighley Cougars, where he had two spells as an assistant-coach. The Parksiders have also recruited utility-forward Ross Whitmore from Doncaster. The trio follow former West Bowling half-back Harry Williams and the ex-Keighley duo of winger Keenan Dyer-Dixon and forward Aidan Scully to South Leeds Stadium.
Everett, 27, played twice in Super League for London Broncos nine years ago and also spent time with London Skolars, Hemel Stags, Toronto Wolfpack, Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs. “Toby is motivated to do well and is someone the fans will love,” Muir said. “Culturally [he is] great for the group.”
Levy, also 27, began his career at Bradford Bulls and spent five seasons with Keighley, scoring 25 tries in 74 appearances. Muir said: “Securing him was vital for our group. He is someone who immediately bought into the project. He is a threat on the edge, with excellent lines of carry, as well as having excellent leg speed in the middle.”
Whitmore, 23, is a former Huddersfield Giants academy player who spent three seasons with Doncaster, scoring three tries in 43 games. The coach said “likes to get at the big men when they are tired, being mobile around the ruck” and could be an option off the bench.