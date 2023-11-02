New Hunslet coach Dean Muir has completed three more signings, including two from his former club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prop Toby Everett and second-rower Aaron Levy have joined Hunslet after working with Muir at Keighley Cougars, where he had two spells as an assistant-coach. The Parksiders have also recruited utility-forward Ross Whitmore from Doncaster. The trio follow former West Bowling half-back Harry Williams and the ex-Keighley duo of winger Keenan Dyer-Dixon and forward Aidan Scully to South Leeds Stadium.

Everett, 27, played twice in Super League for London Broncos nine years ago and also spent time with London Skolars, Hemel Stags, Toronto Wolfpack, Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs. “Toby is motivated to do well and is someone the fans will love,” Muir said. “Culturally [he is] great for the group.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunslet signing Toby Everett. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levy, also 27, began his career at Bradford Bulls and spent five seasons with Keighley, scoring 25 tries in 74 appearances. Muir said: “Securing him was vital for our group. He is someone who immediately bought into the project. He is a threat on the edge, with excellent lines of carry, as well as having excellent leg speed in the middle.”