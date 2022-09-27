Rhinos’ competitive season came to an end last Saturday when they were beaten by St Helens in the Betfred Super League Grand Final.

But players not on World Cup duty will be involved when New Zealand visit Headingley on Saturday, October 8, for their only full-scale hit-out ahead of the tournament which begins the following weekend.

Rhinos’ squad were given a break following the title decider and Smith said: “We will get going later in the week and refresh.

Liam Sutcliffe played his last competitive game for Rhinos at Old Trafford. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“We’ll use an opportunity to farewell some players and make it a fitting send-off for players who have given such great service to our club.

“At Headingley, there’ll be a big crowd and it’ll be a fitting way to say thank you to some of those players that have served the club so well.”

Rhinos’ two longest-serving players, centre Liam Sutcliffe and winger Tom Briscoe, both made their final competitive appearance at Old Trafford, but are expected to feature against the Kiwis.

Hooker Brad Dwyer, who was not selected for any of Rhinos’ play-off ties, will join Sutcliffe at Hull FC in 2023 and is also due to play against New Zealand.

Tom Briscoe, pictured left with Zak Hardaker, will make a final Leeds appearance agianst the Kiwis. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Others set to move on include Grand Final substitute Bodene Thompson and Leeds’ 18th man for the game, Muizz Mustapha.

Smith will also use the fixture as a chance to thank fans for their backing at Old Trafford and since he joined the club - as a relative unknown - in May.

“They were phenomenal,” Smith said of Leeds’ support at the title decider. “I feel like I missed out a little bit after the game because I was standing around for a long time waiting for a TV interview that didn’t present itself for ages.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I wanted to do my small part to say thank you. The way they have embraced a nobody and a stranger like me, I have nothing but love for all of them.”