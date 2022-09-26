The RFL’s match review committee issued a one-match penalty notice after charging Knowles with grade A dangerous contact during Saints’ 24-12 success at Old Trafford.

Knowles’ availability to play last Saturday, after he was initially banned, overshadowed the build-up to the title match.

Saints' Morgan Knowles was controversially cleared to play in the Grand Final after a second appeal agianst a two-match ban. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The number 13 failed in a challenge against a two-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact in Saints’ semi-final win over Salford Red Devils, but was cleared to play following a second appeal.

Assuming there is no appeal this time, Knowles will be suspended for England’s World Cup warm-up game against Fiji at Salford on Friday, October 7.

Another England man John Bateman was last week called into the second-string Knights squad to reduce the number of World Cup matches he will miss after being sent-off during Wigan Warriors’ Super League semi-final loss to Rhinos.

A disciplinary panel handed Bateman the minimum three-match ban after he was charged with grade D striking.

St Helens' Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has been suspended for one game following the Grand Final. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The Knights’ meeting with France ‘B’ this Sunday will count as the first game on his suspension and he will also miss the clash with Fiji and England’s opening group game against Samoa.

Rhinos’ Aidan Sezer was ruled out of the Grand Final after being concussed in the incident which resulted in Bateman’s red card.