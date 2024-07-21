Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has explained why James Bentley wasn’t selected for Saturday’s 20-12 home defeat by Hull KR.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger/full-back Alfie Edgell was an unused substitute and second-rower Bentley didn’t feature in the 17, despite being named in the initial squad for the first time since being concussed in Rhinos’ Easter win at Castleford Tigers.

“He is ready to go now,” Arthur said of Bentley. “I don’t know a lot about him and we had a few concerns around some of the outside-backs, so we had to carry an outside-back on the bench. They got through, fortunately, but he [Bentley] is up for selection next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith is tackled by Dean Hadley and Elliot Minchella during the loss to Hull KR. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Prop James Donaldson was also among the substitutes for his first Betfred Super League game since round two, at Hull KR five months ago. Donaldson had been sidelined with a neck injury, but his strong comeback impressed the coach.

“He did a good job, worked hard,” Arthur said. “He’s a good, honest footballer, a good talker in the group and the boys respect him.”

Forwards Cameron Smith and James McDonnell both picked up injuries and didn’t finish the game. That is a concern with Rhinos having a short turnaround to Thursday’s derby at Huddersfield Giants.

“Cam Smith was cramps,” Arthur said. “He toiled and worked his backside off and it probably got the better of him at the back end of the game. He was out on his feet. With James, it was an ankle issue. It just got a bit stiff and I’m not sure how bad that is moving forward.”