Fit-again James Bentley omission explained as Leeds Rhinos pick up 2 injuries v Hull KR
Winger/full-back Alfie Edgell was an unused substitute and second-rower Bentley didn’t feature in the 17, despite being named in the initial squad for the first time since being concussed in Rhinos’ Easter win at Castleford Tigers.
“He is ready to go now,” Arthur said of Bentley. “I don’t know a lot about him and we had a few concerns around some of the outside-backs, so we had to carry an outside-back on the bench. They got through, fortunately, but he [Bentley] is up for selection next week.”
Prop James Donaldson was also among the substitutes for his first Betfred Super League game since round two, at Hull KR five months ago. Donaldson had been sidelined with a neck injury, but his strong comeback impressed the coach.
“He did a good job, worked hard,” Arthur said. “He’s a good, honest footballer, a good talker in the group and the boys respect him.”
Forwards Cameron Smith and James McDonnell both picked up injuries and didn’t finish the game. That is a concern with Rhinos having a short turnaround to Thursday’s derby at Huddersfield Giants.
“Cam Smith was cramps,” Arthur said. “He toiled and worked his backside off and it probably got the better of him at the back end of the game. He was out on his feet. With James, it was an ankle issue. It just got a bit stiff and I’m not sure how bad that is moving forward.”
