Leeds Rhinos are going into the new campaign with a “feelgood factor” behind them, chief executive Gary Hetherington reckons.

Rhinos kick off their competitive season at home to non-league Wests Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup third round on Saturday and Super League begins with the visit of Wakefield Trinity seven days later. Hetherington said season ticket sales are up on last year and he believes fans are excited at what coach Brad Arthur’s new-look side could do.

“There’s a lot of confidence around the Rhinos at the moment that we will have a good season,” Hetherington said. “We have increased our membership numbers, which is encouraging and all our corporate partners and sponsors are on board.

Brodie Croft represented Leeds Rhinos when the new Betfred Super League season was launched at Co-op Live in Manchester. Picture by SWpix.com/RFL.

“While it will inevitably be another tough season for us - and everybody else, for that matter - I am quite excited by our prospects. The new signings have gone down well and there’s a feelgood factor around the place and a confidence about what we can achieve.” But Hetherington admitted: “I reckon every other team is feeling the same, because that’s what happens in pre-season.”

The RFL say season ticket sales across the 12 Super League clubs are up by more than 10 per cent on 2024 and an aggregate attendance in excess of 70,000 is expected for round one. Rhinos’ first focus is on this weekend’s tie as they aim for their first Cup win since lifting the trophy at Wembley five years ago.

“Saturday is the start of a new season and our Challenge Cup journey, which hopefully will end with a trip to Wembley in June,” Hetherington said. “Being drawn against Wests Warriors is a new experience for us - the last time we played amateur opposition was Kells in 1988, so this is going to be a big experience for the team from London and I am hoping all Rhinos fans will turn out.

“Tickets have been priced accordingly and we want to have a good atmosphere for the start of a new season and what will be Brad Arthur’s first Challenge Cup tie. Wests will receive 50 per cent of the net gate and obviously that contribution will be significant for them as an amateur club.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur at the Betfred Super League launch in Manchester. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Hetherington will be at Saturday’s game after returning from a family holiday in Australia. He met up with former Rhinos coach Brian McDermott and ex-players Marc Glanville, Danny Buderus and Brad Godden in Newcastle and also visited Rohan Smith, who is now in charge of Brisbane-based Norths Devils after being axed by Leeds midway through last season.