Featherstone Rovers dedicate Championship game v Doncaster to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow

By Peter Smith
Published 4th Jul 2024, 13:52 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 14:48 BST
Featherstone Rovers have dedicated a forthcoming game to Leeds Rhinos and rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

Rovers face Doncaster at Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, on Saturday, July 20. The home team will play in a special motor neurone disease jersey and Rovers say a “significant contribution” from sales of replica shirts - limited to 777 - will go to the MND Association.

Burrow, who played his youth rugby in Featherstone, died last month, four and a half years after being diagnosed with the disease which has no known cure. His funeral takes place on Sunday and the cortege will slow as it passes the Featherstone Lions community club en-route to Pontefract Crematorium for a private service.

