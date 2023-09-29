Exclusive competition: win VIP tickets to Leeds Rhinos' Women's Super League Grand Final v York Valkyrie
Defending champions Leeds will travel to league leaders York Valkyrie on Sunday, October 8, for a rerun of last year’s title-decider, which Rhinos won 12-4.
Rhinos finished third in the table, but won last week’s semi-final at second-placed St Helens to maintain their record of reaching the Grand Final in every season since the team began in 2018.
York have already sold around 1,000 tickets for the final and Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington is keen for Leeds to have just as much support on the day.
“Retaining the title is a big challenge,” Hetherington admitted. “It would be a great honour if they could do it and it is an opportunity for the club to end the season on a high note.
“The women’s Grand Final is shaping up to be a key event in the rugby league calendar and so it should be.
“The Rhinos team deserve big support and we want as many fans as possible to go to the game and make it a terrific occasion.”
The competition prize, donated by Rhinos, includes two match tickets, car parking at the venue and a pre-game meal with Leeds officials.
To stand a chance of winning, simply answer the following question: Who is the head coach of Leeds Rhinos’ women’s team?
Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Women’s Grand Final Comp as the email subject).
Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 9am on Tuesday, October 3.
The first correct entry chosen at random after the deadline will win the prize and be notified by Rhinos.
