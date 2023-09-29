Exclusive competition: win VIP tickets to Leeds Rhinos' Women's Super League Grand Final v York Valkyrie

Leeds Rhinos are preparing for their fifth successive Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final and the YEP has two VIP tickets to give away in an exclusive competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Defending champions Leeds will travel to league leaders York Valkyrie on Sunday, October 8, for a rerun of last year’s title-decider, which Rhinos won 12-4.

Rhinos finished third in the table, but won last week’s semi-final at second-placed St Helens to maintain their record of reaching the Grand Final in every season since the team began in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York have already sold around 1,000 tickets for the final and Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington is keen for Leeds to have just as much support on the day.

Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher and coach Lois Forsell with York Valkyrie rivals Lindsay Anfield and Sinead Peach - plus the Betfred Women's Super League trophy - at LNER Community Stadium. Picture by Peter Smith.

“Retaining the title is a big challenge,” Hetherington admitted. “It would be a great honour if they could do it and it is an opportunity for the club to end the season on a high note.

“The women’s Grand Final is shaping up to be a key event in the rugby league calendar and so it should be.

“The Rhinos team deserve big support and we want as many fans as possible to go to the game and make it a terrific occasion.”

Rhinos celebrate their victory over York in the 2022 Women's Super League Grand Final at St Helens. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition prize, donated by Rhinos, includes two match tickets, car parking at the venue and a pre-game meal with Leeds officials.

To stand a chance of winning, simply answer the following question: Who is the head coach of Leeds Rhinos’ women’s team?

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Women’s Grand Final Comp as the email subject).

Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 9am on Tuesday, October 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first correct entry chosen at random after the deadline will win the prize and be notified by Rhinos.

Normal National World competition rules apply. The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over.

Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions.