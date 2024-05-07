Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yusuf Aydin has joined Hull FC from Hull KR on a contract until the end of 2026, with fellow prop Jack Brown moving the other way on a similar deal. Aydin has been on loan at Hull and made his debut in the defeat by Leeds at the end of last month.

The 23-year-old came through Trinity’s academy system and made his Betfred Super League debut four years ago. He featured once as a substitute for Rhinos in 2022 and joined Hull KR the following season.

Brown, 23, made his Hull FC debut in 2019 and played 73 times for the Black and Whites. Hull FC director of rugby Richie Myler said: “We’re delighted to have made Yusuf’s move to us permanent.

Yusuf Aydin, seen making his Hull FC loan debut against Leeds Rhinos last month, has now joined the club on a full-time contract. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“His application over the past fortnight has shown a real desire to compete and be a part of what we are building here.

“We’d also like to wish Jack well for the future as he embarks on a new challenge with Hull KR.”

The Robins’ coach Willie Peters was equally enthusiastic, saying: “We’re pleased to welcome Jack to our club. He was a local junior, comes from a family of Hull KR fans and is a young front-rower with his best years ahead of him.

Jack Brown, right with teammate Jordan Lane, tackles Mikolaj Oledzki during Hull FC's defeat by Leeds Rhinos last month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

"He possesses good footwork with a strong offload game and he’s hard to handle with the ball, aggressive in defence and has plenty of upside to his game. I’m looking forward to working with him as he develops at Hull KR over the next two and a half years and beyond.”