Ex-Wakefield Trinity star Yusuf Aydin who had Leeds Rhinos loan involved in Hull KR-Hull FC swap deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yusuf Aydin has joined Hull FC from Hull KR on a contract until the end of 2026, with fellow prop Jack Brown moving the other way on a similar deal. Aydin has been on loan at Hull and made his debut in the defeat by Leeds at the end of last month.
The 23-year-old came through Trinity’s academy system and made his Betfred Super League debut four years ago. He featured once as a substitute for Rhinos in 2022 and joined Hull KR the following season.
Brown, 23, made his Hull FC debut in 2019 and played 73 times for the Black and Whites. Hull FC director of rugby Richie Myler said: “We’re delighted to have made Yusuf’s move to us permanent.
“His application over the past fortnight has shown a real desire to compete and be a part of what we are building here.
“We’d also like to wish Jack well for the future as he embarks on a new challenge with Hull KR.”
The Robins’ coach Willie Peters was equally enthusiastic, saying: “We’re pleased to welcome Jack to our club. He was a local junior, comes from a family of Hull KR fans and is a young front-rower with his best years ahead of him.
"He possesses good footwork with a strong offload game and he’s hard to handle with the ball, aggressive in defence and has plenty of upside to his game. I’m looking forward to working with him as he develops at Hull KR over the next two and a half years and beyond.”
Peters added: “I’d like to thank Yusuf Aydin for his contribution to the club over the last 18 months. Yusuf has been a great teammate and a pleasure to coach. We wish him all the best for the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.