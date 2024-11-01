Grand Final runners-up Hull KR have signed former Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw from London Broncos.

The 25-year-old has scored 24 tries in 73 Betfred Super League games since making his Trinity debut in 2019. He left Wakefield a year ago and had a spell training with Leeds Rhinos in pre-season before joining London ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Kershaw described his return north, on a two-year contract, as “a great opportunity for me”. He vowed: “It’s something I’m going to take full advantage of. I look forward to being a part of this ambitious club.”

Lee Kershaw, seen scoring for London Broncos against Leeds Rhinos two months ago, has joined Hull KR. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The Robins’ coach Willlie Peters said: “We felt we needed further depth in the wing position and saw Lee as a very good fit for the club. He is coming off a strong season with London Broncos and brings valuable experience.”