Ex-Wakefield Trinity & London Broncos ace Lee Kershaw grabs 'great opportunity' with Hull KR move
The 25-year-old has scored 24 tries in 73 Betfred Super League games since making his Trinity debut in 2019. He left Wakefield a year ago and had a spell training with Leeds Rhinos in pre-season before joining London ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Kershaw described his return north, on a two-year contract, as “a great opportunity for me”. He vowed: “It’s something I’m going to take full advantage of. I look forward to being a part of this ambitious club.”
The Robins’ coach Willlie Peters said: “We felt we needed further depth in the wing position and saw Lee as a very good fit for the club. He is coming off a strong season with London Broncos and brings valuable experience.”