Ex-Wakefield Trinity & London Broncos ace Lee Kershaw grabs 'great opportunity' with Hull KR move

By Peter Smith
Published 1st Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
Grand Final runners-up Hull KR have signed former Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw from London Broncos.

The 25-year-old has scored 24 tries in 73 Betfred Super League games since making his Trinity debut in 2019. He left Wakefield a year ago and had a spell training with Leeds Rhinos in pre-season before joining London ahead of the 2024 campaign.

placeholder image
Read More
Wakefield Trinity on verge of 'something special' says ex-Castleford Tigers & Ca...

Kershaw described his return north, on a two-year contract, as “a great opportunity for me”. He vowed: “It’s something I’m going to take full advantage of. I look forward to being a part of this ambitious club.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lee Kershaw, seen scoring for London Broncos against Leeds Rhinos two months ago, has joined Hull KR. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Lee Kershaw, seen scoring for London Broncos against Leeds Rhinos two months ago, has joined Hull KR. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The Robins’ coach Willlie Peters said: “We felt we needed further depth in the wing position and saw Lee as a very good fit for the club. He is coming off a strong season with London Broncos and brings valuable experience.”

Related topics:Hull KRLondon BroncosRobinsTrinityLondonLeeds RhinosSuper League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice