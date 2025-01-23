Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers forward has hung up his boots.

Daniel Smith was released from the final year of his contract at Bradford Bulls last November because of work commitments and has now officially announced his retirement, aged 31. Smith began his career in Rhinos’ academy, but didn’t make a first team appearance.

He spent a season with South Sydney Rabbitohs’ under-20s before returning to England to make his Super League debut with Wakefield Trinity in 2014. After two years at Wakefield, Smith spent four seasons at Huddersfield Giants and played for his hometown club Castleford from from 2019-2023.

Daniel Smith, seen durting his time with Bradford Bulls last year. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Following a year with Featherstone Rovers, he joined Bulls ahead of the 2024 season. In a message released via Bulls’ X (formerly Twitter) account, Smith - older brother of Rhinos’ co-captain Cameron Smith - said: “So the day has finally come to announce my retirement from rugby league.

“This game has given me so many memories and playing professionally has been a dream of mine since I started playing at five years old. I spent an amazing year in Australia, played for my hometown club, Castleford, and got to play a Challenge Cup final with them at Wembley in 2021. It also gave me chance to play with, and against my brother Cameron.

“I have met some great people and made life long friends along the way.I would like to thank every club I’ve been part of, players, staff, fans, my agent, @SMTMUK and mostly my family who have supported me every step of the way and helped me on my journey.”