Leeds Rhinos issue update on fan taken ill at Headingley game v Leigh Leopards

The Leigh Leopards fan taken ill during last Sunday’s game against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley is now recovering at home.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST

Privacy screens were put in place as the supporter was treated on the Western Terrace in the second half of Leigh’s 13-6 win. He was taken to the stadium medical centre and later travelled home with his family.

Rhinos operations director Sue Ward said: “I would like to thank the G4S Events team for their quick thinking and action in requesting first aid for the Leigh fan that was taken ill.

Leigh fans at Sunday's game. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Leigh fans at Sunday's game. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Leigh fans at Sunday's game. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
“Crews from St John’s Ambulance and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were at the scene with the crowd doctor, Dr Shah, within minutes, ensuring the best possible care could be administered.

“I’m extremely grateful for everyone’s involvement and pleased that the spectator was discharged to travel home with his family.”

In response to a post on social media from Leigh owner Derek Beaumont, Kathryn Macgillivray replied: “Thank you Derek for your concern re my husband, Malc. The medics, stewards and fellow Leythers were exceptional yesterday. Malc collapsed [after] a large seizure on the terracing. Thanks to everyone there he's now home and recovering. We're hoping to still make WemberLeigh!”

