Disciplinary news as 3 players players face bans: Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR all hit

Three players are facing a ban following last weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Wigan's Willie Isa is stretchered off after being injured in Sunday's Challenge Cup win at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Wigan's Willie Isa is stretchered off after being injured in Sunday's Challenge Cup win at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Struggling Castleford Tigers could be without prop forward Sylvester Namo for at least six matches after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade F dangerous contact in yesterday’s 60-6 home drubbing by Wigan Warriors. The Papua New Guinea international was involved in a tackle which left opponent Willie Isa with what Wigan say is a “fracture dislocation injury to his ankle”.

The 35-year-old Warriors forward was given gas and air during treatment on the field before being stretchered off. Namo has been referred to a disciplinary hearing tomorrow.

Grade F is the most serious level of offence and Namo faces a ban of six or more matches - or a fixed period - if found guilty. Explaining the reason for the charge, the panel’s notes state: “Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

Catalans Dragons pack man Bayley Sironen is also facing a lengthy ban following Saturday’s shock 34-6 home loss to Huddersfield Giants. He will appear at tomorrow’s hearing and could be suspended for four-six games if found guilty of grade E head contact.

Hull KR forward Sauaso Sue will miss this Saturday’s visit to Catalans after being handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact following a late hit in the Cup win over Leigh Leopards. He received the maximum punishment for that grade because of his past record.

