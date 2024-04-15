Disciplinary news as 3 players players face bans: Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR all hit
Struggling Castleford Tigers could be without prop forward Sylvester Namo for at least six matches after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade F dangerous contact in yesterday’s 60-6 home drubbing by Wigan Warriors. The Papua New Guinea international was involved in a tackle which left opponent Willie Isa with what Wigan say is a “fracture dislocation injury to his ankle”.
The 35-year-old Warriors forward was given gas and air during treatment on the field before being stretchered off. Namo has been referred to a disciplinary hearing tomorrow.
Grade F is the most serious level of offence and Namo faces a ban of six or more matches - or a fixed period - if found guilty. Explaining the reason for the charge, the panel’s notes state: “Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”
Catalans Dragons pack man Bayley Sironen is also facing a lengthy ban following Saturday’s shock 34-6 home loss to Huddersfield Giants. He will appear at tomorrow’s hearing and could be suspended for four-six games if found guilty of grade E head contact.
Hull KR forward Sauaso Sue will miss this Saturday’s visit to Catalans after being handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact following a late hit in the Cup win over Leigh Leopards. He received the maximum punishment for that grade because of his past record.
