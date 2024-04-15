Disciplinary news as 3 players players face bans: Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR all hit

Wigan's Willie Isa is stretchered off after being injured in Sunday's Challenge Cup win at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Struggling Castleford Tigers could be without prop forward Sylvester Namo for at least six matches after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade F dangerous contact in yesterday’s 60-6 home drubbing by Wigan Warriors. The Papua New Guinea international was involved in a tackle which left opponent Willie Isa with what Wigan say is a “fracture dislocation injury to his ankle”.

The 35-year-old Warriors forward was given gas and air during treatment on the field before being stretchered off. Namo has been referred to a disciplinary hearing tomorrow.

Grade F is the most serious level of offence and Namo faces a ban of six or more matches - or a fixed period - if found guilty. Explaining the reason for the charge, the panel’s notes state: “Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

Catalans Dragons pack man Bayley Sironen is also facing a lengthy ban following Saturday’s shock 34-6 home loss to Huddersfield Giants. He will appear at tomorrow’s hearing and could be suspended for four-six games if found guilty of grade E head contact.