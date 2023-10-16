Leeds Rhinos have revealed their main kit for 2024, with a pledge to ”put the right people in these shirts”.

Rhinos have also confirmed a three-year extension to their long-term partnership with sponsor Leeds Building Society. The society’s logo will feature on the new kit- which is predominantly white, with blue and amber features - for the 18th consecutive season, making it the longest-running front-of-shirt sponsorship in English elite rugby of either code.

Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates commented: “I think the new shirt looks great and is a complete contrast to last season’s design.

“I think sporting fans across the city will love it and it will look great under the floodlights on a Friday night at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium.

A first look at Leeds Rhinos' 2024 main shirt. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

“Gary Hetherington and Rohan Smith [chief executive and coach] are working hard behind the scenes to put the right people in those shirts and there are some exciting times ahead. I would like to thank all our partners for their continued support.”

Blue and amber are Rhinos’ traditional colours, but the club have sported white kits since start of the 20th century, including Leeds’ first Challenge Cup win, in 1910 and most recently, the 2007 season when Rhinos were crowned Super League champions.

As well as the Leeds Building Society logo, the shirt features new partners AMT Auto on the upper chest and shorts. The logos of Berry’s and Oxen complete the front. Apache and SM UK feature on the sleeves with NIC FM Services Group and ACS on the back of the shirt.

The players' shorts feature Axis, AMT Auto, Oxen and Leeds Building Society, while SM UK will feature on the players’ socks.

Harry Newman, Ash Handley and Cameron Smith model Rhinos' 2024 shirt. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Adults’ replicate shirts, from XS to 6XL and women’s, in sizes eight-18, are available for £51.99. Junior shirts and toddler kits have been frozen at £39.99.