Hunslet have signed a former Leeds Rhinos player, who is the son of a Castleford Tigers legend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iwan Orr, a full-back or half-back, played for Rhinos’ reserves this year after impressing with Leeds Beckett and the England Universities side.

His father Danny Orr made 245 appearances during two spells as a player with Tigers and also featured for Wigan Warriors and Harlequins RL before stints on the coaching staff at Castleford and Salford Red Devils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iwan Orr on the attack for Rhinos' reserves against Hull FC. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad