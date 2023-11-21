Ex-Leeds Rhinos player and son of Castleford Tigers legend signs for Hunslet RLFC
Iwan Orr, a full-back or half-back, played for Rhinos’ reserves this year after impressing with Leeds Beckett and the England Universities side.
His father Danny Orr made 245 appearances during two spells as a player with Tigers and also featured for Wigan Warriors and Harlequins RL before stints on the coaching staff at Castleford and Salford Red Devils.
“Iwan has been on a number of clubs’ radar,” Parksiders’ coach Dean Muir said of Orr, who has completed a degree in sport business management. “He is a player with talent and a great attitude to learning and becoming a better player [and is] someone I am excited to work with.”