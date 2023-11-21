Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ex-Leeds Rhinos player and son of Castleford Tigers legend signs for Hunslet RLFC

Hunslet have signed a former Leeds Rhinos player, who is the son of a Castleford Tigers legend.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:34 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:34 GMT
Iwan Orr, a full-back or half-back, played for Rhinos’ reserves this year after impressing with Leeds Beckett and the England Universities side.

His father Danny Orr made 245 appearances during two spells as a player with Tigers and also featured for Wigan Warriors and Harlequins RL before stints on the coaching staff at Castleford and Salford Red Devils.

Iwan Orr on the attack for Rhinos' reserves against Hull FC. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.Iwan Orr on the attack for Rhinos' reserves against Hull FC. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
“Iwan has been on a number of clubs’ radar,” Parksiders’ coach Dean Muir said of Orr, who has completed a degree in sport business management. “He is a player with talent and a great attitude to learning and becoming a better player [and is] someone I am excited to work with.”

