Radford was an assistant to Samoa coach Matt Parish at the tournament in October and November, with Last playing a similar role in the England camp.

Last grabbed initial bragging rights when England thrashed Samoa 60-6 in the World Cup’s opening match, but the last laugh went to Radford as his side avenged that with a golden-point victory to break the hosts’ hearts at the semi-final stage.

Samoa went on to become the first Pacific island to reach a World Cup showpiece and, though they lost to Australia, the players and staff earned the adulation of a nation.

Tigers assistant-coach Andy Last. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Celebrations are continuing more than a month after the decider, meaning Radford will be away when Tigers make the short trip to Featherstone Rovers on New Year’s Eve.

Rovers’ new coach Sean Long was an assistant-coach with France, who were beaten by both England and Samoa during the World Cup.

“He has rubbed my nose in it, the fact he has got the best part of two weeks in Samoa, travelling the islands over there,” Last revealed of Radford.

Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The Samoan elders have paid for him and other members of the staff who were part of the World Cup set up to go and receive their praise for getting to the final, which was great for their nation.

“I am sure he is going to get a great experience which he will remember for a long time.”

Though a proud Englishman, Radford has not missed the chance to remind his assistant of what happened at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium last month.

Admitting there has been “a little bit” of banter from the Tigers coach, Last conceded: “It’s not going down very well, to be honest.

Samoa celebrate their World Cup semi-final win over England. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“We beat them on aggregate, 60-6 and they beat us by a point, but it wasn’t a two-legged tie, unfortunately.

“It opens up some deep wounds, so I don’t like talking about that World Cup semi-final, it’s still a bit raw.”

England defeated Samoa, France and Greece during the group stage and saw off Papua New Guinea in the quarter-finals before their loss in the last four.

A decision has yet to be made on Shaun Wane’s future as England coach or of his backroom staff, but Last is hoping to stay on.

“It was a fantastic experience,” he recalled. “I have got a huge amount of admiration and respect for Shaun Wane as a coach and a person.

“The way he galvanises his team and gets them to play for him and the knowledge he has passed on to me, not only from a technical and tactical point of view, but how to create a team spirit and togetherness, was first class.

