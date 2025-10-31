Ex-Leeds Rhinos man signs new Super League deal with York Knights

Leeds Rhinos academy product Oli Field has signed an extended contract with top-flight newcomers York Knights.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next year will be his Field’s fourth season with York. He initially joined them on loan from Rhinos in March, 2023 and the transfer was completed two months later. Son of former Leeds, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield Giants forward Jamie Field, the 23-year-old joined Rhinos from the Wetherby Bulldogs community club and progressed through their youth system to captain the academy side, but didn’t make a first team appearance.

Initially a back-rower, Field - whose new deal will keep him at York until the end of 2027 - flourished in the centres this year, developing a partnership with Scott Galeano on the left side of Knights’ attack. He touched down 14 times in 32 appearances during 2025, including a crucial score in the 1895 Cup semi-final win against Bradford which was named Knights’ try of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli Field, left, in Championship play-off action for York Knights against Halifax Panthers in September. Picture by Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com.

The contract extension means Field will be part of York’s first season in Betfred Super League and he said: “Signing another two years is one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made. I can’t wait for the next chapter with this group and I’m excited to be a part of what’s going to be a big year.”

Knights coach Mark Applegarth played alongside Jamie Field at Trinity. Of Oli’s new deal, he said: “For me, he has been by far the most improved player throughout the year. He has been really consistent.

“It’s not just the obvious things fans will have seen, it’s all the small, little efforts: the tough carries, chasing back and helping his wingers out on the pendulum stuff. He’s a really likeable lad and a great teammate. I still think in two or three years’ time we’ll see the best version of Oli Field.”