Whiteley, who made three first team appearances for Leeds, joined Hunslet in 2021 and had been on loan at their Betfred League One rivals Cornwall.

Fourth-placed Hunslet will be aiming for a fourth successive win when they visit the side immediately above them, Oldham, on Saturday.

Coach Alan Kilshaw admitted his men are in for a stern test, but insisted: “We have some really good traits and unity in the group. “We know how good Oldham can be with the football and we understand what type of rugby league we need to play, as opposed to the type of game Oldham will want to thrive in.

Harvey Whiteley in action for Hunslet. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“It’s a challenging environment and there are some external factors we need to be able to adapt to, but that’s all part of the challenge and this group is at its best when under the pump.”

The game has reverted to a 3pm kick-off, after plans to bring it forward to 1pm were scrapped.

Fraser Stroud (foot), Nathan Newbound (back) and Jimmy Watson (finger) are ruled out through injury and Jordan Bull has joined Cornwall on a two-week loan.

Spencer Darley, who was on loan at Cornwall with Whiteley, is back in Hunslet’s 21-man squad.

Fraser Stroud remains on Hunslet's injury list. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Hunslet (at Oldham): from Render, Ryder, Burton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, Knowles, Barcoe, Syme, Wray, Punchard, York, Darley, Croston, Wheeler, Goddard, Beharrell, Campbell.