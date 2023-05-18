Ex-Leeds Rhinos duo head from Hunslet RLFC to Cornwall in loan move
Two of Hunslet’s former Leeds Rhinos players have joined Betfred League One rivals Cornwall on loan.
Hooker Harvey Whiteley and prop Spencer Darley both head to the south west on an initial two-week deal.
Whiteley made three Super League appearances for Rhinos and also had a spell with Dewsbury Rams.
Darley is a Rhinos academy graduate and featured for Featherstone Rovers and Keighley Cougars before joining Hunslet.
Parksiders’ coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Spencer and Harvey have had little rugby league of late, partly through the fact we had a one-month break in our League One programme.
“This is a good opportunity for both to enjoy some valuable game-time.”
Cornwall coach Mike Abbott added: “Harvey will give us another option at nine that we haven’t had in recent weeks. He was a constant in their side last season, but needs games so this is a good fit for both clubs.
“Spencer boosts our middles which have been decimated by injury and suspension over the past couple of weeks. Like Harvey, he will be itching to play some football and we look forward to welcoming them both to the club.”