Hooker Harvey Whiteley and prop Spencer Darley both head to the south west on an initial two-week deal.

Whiteley made three Super League appearances for Rhinos and also had a spell with Dewsbury Rams.

Darley is a Rhinos academy graduate and featured for Featherstone Rovers and Keighley Cougars before joining Hunslet.

Harvey Whiteley played 20 times for Hunslet last serason. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC

Parksiders’ coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Spencer and Harvey have had little rugby league of late, partly through the fact we had a one-month break in our League One programme.

“This is a good opportunity for both to enjoy some valuable game-time.”

Cornwall coach Mike Abbott added: “Harvey will give us another option at nine that we haven’t had in recent weeks. He was a constant in their side last season, but needs games so this is a good fit for both clubs.

“Spencer boosts our middles which have been decimated by injury and suspension over the past couple of weeks. Like Harvey, he will be itching to play some football and we look forward to welcoming them both to the club.”

Harvey Whiteley, fifth from left, makes a point during Rhinos' Super League clash with Catalans Dragons in 2020. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.