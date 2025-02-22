Former Leeds Rhinos winger Luis Roberts has found a new club.

Roberts has joined Birmingham-based League One outfit Midlands Hurricanes on a contract until the end of this season. The Welsh international scored five tries in 22 games after signing for Leeds from Leigh ahead of the 2023 campaign.

He left Leeds when his contract expired at the end of last year. Roberts, 22, who has also played for Salford Red Devils, Swinton Lions and Bradford Bulls, could make his Hurricanes debut away to Goole Vikings tomorrow (Sunday). One of two former Leeds players at Midlands, alongside scrum-half Callum McLelland, he told the club’s website: “I am really excited to have signed with the Hurricanes for the 2025 season. I can’t wait for the Betfred League One campaign to get started this weekend and to be able to rip in with the rest of the squad.”

Luis Roberts in action for Leeds Rhinos against London Broncos last season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hurricanes coach Mark Dunning added: “When I was made aware of Luis’ availability and his eagerness to join the group, it was a no-brainer to sign him. Luis is an international player with experience at the top level of our game and I was amazed to hear he was without a club and potentially lost to our game altogether.

“We have welcomed him into the group where he will instantly create competition and bring a lot of strike on our edges. He is a good lad with a real side before self mentality, meaning he will fit into our group of lads very well.”