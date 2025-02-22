In total, eight members of coach Brad Arthur’s 30-man full-time squad are unavailable, including one definitely ruled out for the year and another who is likely to miss the entire campaign. Leeds have picked up an injury in each of their four games - including two pre-season hit-outs - so far and will be anxious to come through a tough test at Salford unscathed. Here’s who is unavailable and when injured players could be back on the field.
1. Lachie Miller
The full-back began pre-season carrying a hamstring injury and subsequently picked up a calf muscle issue. He hopes to be back to fitness in mid-March. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Maika Sivo
Leeds’ star signing suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Ash Handley’s testimonial game against Wigan Warriors on January 26 and won't play a competitive match this year. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Mikolaj Oledzki
The prop failed a head injury assessment during last week’s game, triggering an automatic 12-day standdown. He will be available for next weekend’s derby with Castleford Tigers if he completes the return to play process with no ill-effects. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Jack Sinfield
The half-back/hooker suffered bruising to a foot against Wests Warriors two weeks ago. He is expected to be back in contention in two-three weeks’ time. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Ben Littlewood
The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He is eight-10 weeks away from being available for selection. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Ned McCormack
The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July. He has had an operation and could be sidelined for the entire season. Photo: Tony Johnson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.