In total, eight members of coach Brad Arthur’s 30-man full-time squad are unavailable, including one definitely ruled out for the year and another who is likely to miss the entire campaign. Leeds have picked up an injury in each of their four games - including two pre-season hit-outs - so far and will be anxious to come through a tough test at Salford unscathed. Here’s who is unavailable and when injured players could be back on the field.